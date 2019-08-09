comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour edition launched
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour edition launched

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour edition will reportedly cost $30 more than the standard edition at $309. The watch will be available for purchase in black and mod grey color options. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Published: August 9, 2019 3:07 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

A special Under Armour edition of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch has been launched. The smartwatch will reportedly cost $30 more than the standard edition at $309. Under Armour is a US-based manufacturer of footwear and sports-apparel.

“I am very excited to be able to bring together our philosophy of balanced wellness with the athletic prowess of Under Armour, exclusively for Galaxy users,” said Woncheol Chai, SVP and Head of Product Strategy Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung.

The watch will be available for purchase in black and mod grey color options. It is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms. The device also supports sensors like heart rate, electrocardiogram, accelerometer, gyroscope and barometer. Other features of the smartwatch include cadence-based real-time form coaching. The Under Armour Edition is also equipped with an exclusive watch face that displays an animated glowing eclipse design.

You also get premium access to the world’s largest fitness community via the built-in MapMyRun app. The special edition comes in a 40mm and 44mm models. The rest of the features are mostly similar to the standard Galaxy Watch Active 2 variant.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes in two sizes, including 40mm body with a 1.2-inch screen and 44mm with a 1.4-inch panel. It features a Super AMOLED screen with 360×360 pixels resolution. The watch is built around Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9110 chipset, which is paired with 768MB RAM. The device ships with Tizen OS. Samsung is offering an LTE version as well with 1.5GB RAM option, which is available only in stainless steel.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Look

Furthermore, the new smartwatch offers an improved optical heart rate reader, coupled with eight LEDs for better output. The new model of the Galaxy Watch Active also comes with an electrocardiogram feature (ECG). The watch can also track 39 different types of workouts, as per the company. The device offers support for up to 5ATM water resistance (and IP68). It is also MIL-STD-810G rated and sports Gorilla Glass DX+, which helps protect the panel. The watch also supports real-time pace coaching via the company’s Bixby virtual assistant. It also offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, NFC for mobile payments and offline syncing of Spotify playlists.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: August 9, 2019 3:07 PM IST

