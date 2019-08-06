Samsung has launched a sequel to the six-month-old Galaxy Watch Active with more health features and bezel control. The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 ditches physical rotating bezel in favor of a digital one. The new version comes in two sizes, including 40mm body with a 1.2-inch screen and 44mm with a 1.4-inch panel. The newly launched Galaxy Watch Active 2 features a Super AMOLED screen with 360×360 pixels resolution.

Samsung has launched the device in two styles as well. Customers can go for a casual version with a lightweight aluminum body and an FKM wrist strap. There is also a premium stainless steel watch body option with a leather strap. The watch is built around Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9110 chipset, which is paired with 768MB RAM. The device ships with Tizen OS. Samsung is offering an LTE version as well with 1.5GB RAM option, which is available only in stainless steel.

Furthermore, the new smartwatch offers an improved optical heart rate reader, coupled with eight LEDs for better output. The new model of the Galaxy Watch Active also comes with an electrocardiogram feature (ECG). The watch can also track 39 different types of workouts, as per the company. The device offers support for up to 5ATM water resistance (and IP68). It is also MIL-STD-810G rated and sports Gorilla Glass DX+, which helps protect the panel.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Look

The report also stated that the latest watch from Samsung can keep track of your stress levels. The watch also supports real-time pace coaching via the company’s Bixby virtual assistant. It also offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, NFC for mobile payments and offline syncing of Spotify playlists. Moreover, one can also check read, reply to and like tweets from the watch itself. In addition, you can also watch YouTube videos on the tiny screen of the Samsung watch.

The aluminum version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will cost $280 (approximately Rs 19,800) for the 40mm size, while the 44mm version is priced at $300 (approximately Rs 21,200). The company is yet to announce the price for the stainless steel version. The smartwatch will be available in the US via AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular and Verizon starting September 27, 2019.