comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with digital bezel, ECG sensor launched
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with digital bezel, ECG sensor launched: Price, features
News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with digital bezel, ECG sensor launched: Price, features

News

Samsung has launched its latest Galaxy Watch Active 2 device with digital bezel and ECG sensor. The aluminum version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will cost $280 for the 40mm size, while the 44mm version is priced at $300.

  • Published: August 6, 2019 8:18 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Samsung has launched a sequel to the six-month-old Galaxy Watch Active with more health features and bezel control. The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 ditches physical rotating bezel in favor of a digital one. The new version comes in two sizes, including 40mm body with a 1.2-inch screen and 44mm with a 1.4-inch panel. The newly launched Galaxy Watch Active 2 features a Super AMOLED screen with 360×360 pixels resolution.

Samsung has launched the device in two styles as well. Customers can go for a casual version with a lightweight aluminum body and an FKM wrist strap. There is also a premium stainless steel watch body option with a leather strap. The watch is built around Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9110 chipset, which is paired with 768MB RAM. The device ships with Tizen OS. Samsung is offering an LTE version as well with 1.5GB RAM option, which is available only in stainless steel.

S Pen on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will allow for camera zoom and more: Report

Also Read

S Pen on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will allow for camera zoom and more: Report

Furthermore, the new smartwatch offers an improved optical heart rate reader, coupled with eight LEDs for better output. The new model of the Galaxy Watch Active also comes with an electrocardiogram feature (ECG). The watch can also track 39 different types of workouts, as per the company. The device offers support for up to 5ATM water resistance (and IP68). It is also MIL-STD-810G rated and sports Gorilla Glass DX+, which helps protect the panel.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Look

The report also stated that the latest watch from Samsung can keep track of your stress levels. The watch also supports real-time pace coaching via the company’s Bixby virtual assistant. It also offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, NFC for mobile payments and offline syncing of Spotify playlists. Moreover, one can also check read, reply to and like tweets from the watch itself. In addition, you can also watch YouTube videos on the tiny screen of the Samsung watch.

Samsung Galaxy A-series with 64-megapixel camera to launch as soon as September, might be called Galaxy A70S

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A-series with 64-megapixel camera to launch as soon as September, might be called Galaxy A70S

The aluminum version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will cost $280 (approximately Rs 19,800) for the 40mm size, while the 44mm version is priced at $300 (approximately Rs 21,200). The company is yet to announce the price for the stainless steel version. The smartwatch will be available in the US via AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular and Verizon starting September 27, 2019.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 6, 2019 8:18 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India via Flipkart
News
Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India via Flipkart
Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched

Independence Day sale: Up to 50% off on Honor phones

Deals

Independence Day sale: Up to 50% off on Honor phones

Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report

News

Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India via Flipkart

Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched

Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to support Superfast charging, company confirms

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to support Superfast charging, company confirms

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to support Superfast charging, company confirms
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in August 2019

Top Products

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in August 2019
S Pen on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will allow for camera zoom and more: Report

News

S Pen on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will allow for camera zoom and more: Report
Samsung Galaxy A-series with 64-megapixel camera will take on Redmi and Realme

News

Samsung Galaxy A-series with 64-megapixel camera will take on Redmi and Realme

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 की प्रीबुकिंग भारत में शुरू, फ्री मिल रहा है  Huawei Sport BT हेडफोन और 15,600mAh पावरबैंक

Realme 3i की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

iFFALCON K31 Smart TV series भारत में 4K resolution के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, कल फ्लैश सेल में आएगा

LG X2 2019 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Google Lens फ्री में करें डाउनलोड, Smartphone को बनाए और भी स्मार्ट

News

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India via Flipkart
News
Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India via Flipkart
Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched
Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report

News

Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to support Superfast charging, company confirms

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to support Superfast charging, company confirms