Samsung has launched its Galaxy Watch Active wearable in India, which is priced at Rs 19,990. The company has also launched Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e wearables. The former will cost you Rs 9,990 and the latter carries a price tag of Rs 2,590, respectively. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is targeted at millennials and Gen Z consumers in the country. It takes a holistic approach to monitor exercise, sleep, stress and health.

“Galaxy Watch Active is a beautifully crafted sports watch that brings stress management and blood pressure monitoring to users. The Galaxy Fit and Fit e give users access to the ecosystem of Samsung Health with features like 90+ activity trackers,” Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said.

Made for all types of fitness enthusiasts, the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e support active lifestyles. With thin and lightweight form factor, the wearables are comfortable to wear all week long, the company said. The Galaxy Watch Active is available in black, silver, rose gold and deep green colors. Furthermore, the Galaxy Fit comes in silver and black colors. Samsung is offering the Galaxy Fit e in black, white and yellow color options.

The Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit will be available across retail stores and Samsung Opera House starting June 25. In addition, the Galaxy Watch Active will also be available via Amazon India and Samsung e-Shop. The Galaxy Fit can be purchased via Flipkart and Myntra as well as Samsung e-Shop.

The Galaxy Watch Active is the most expensive wearable among the three. It was originally announced in February. The smartwatch features a 1.1-inch circular AMOLED screen with 360 x 360 pixels resolution. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The device offers a 2,30mAh battery, dual-core Exynos 9110 SoC, and Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0.

The company claims that Watch can deliver 45 hours of battery life on a single charge. Moreover, Samsung has included 768MB RAM and 4GB storage. There is also a heart-rate sensor onboard. The newly launched smartwatch is also IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certified. It also offers support for wireless charging, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS and Wi-Fi.

The more affordable the Samsung Galaxy Fit sports a 0.95-inch full-color AMOLED display. Additionally, the fitness band can track activities like walking, running, and biking. There is a heart rate sensor as well. The wearable can also track up to six activities using its Auto Workout Tracking feature. With this watch, one can also check notifications about new messages and voice calls. Furthermore, the band comes with 2MB RAM and 32MB ROM. It offers Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity, and bears a 120mAh battery.

– With inputs from IANS