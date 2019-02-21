Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Buds wearable devices unveiled

Samsung finally took the wraps off the Galaxy S10 series smartphones and the Galaxy Fold, foldable smartphone at an event in San Francisco. Samsung also unveiled three new wearables in different categories. These include the Galaxy Buds truly wireless headphones, the Galaxy Fit fitness tracker and the Galaxy Active smartwatch. Here’s a look at their specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Starting with the Galaxy Watch Active, the smartwatch breaks away from the familiar design – it ditches the rotating bezel, which has been the highlight of Samsung smartwatches since Gear S2. It is stylish and sport, has a smaller screen and form factor than the Gear Sport and the Galaxy Watch. It has a diameter of 40mm, comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display (360x360pixels) and it is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Powered by an Exynos 9110 SoC, 768MB RAM and 4GB storage the smartwatch runs on Tizen OS. It comes with a 230mAh battery that can last two full days on a single charge. You and also use your Galaxy S10’s power share feature to wirelessly charge your smartwatch. The smartwatch comes with 5ATM (50 meters) water resistance, and can automatically track 39 activities. There is also built-in GPS, barometer, gyroscope and accelerometer for tracking various activities.

Samsung Galaxy Fit

Moving on, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Fit and Fit e smart bands to track up to 90 activities. The Galaxy Fit comes with a 0.95-inch color touchscreen display with 120x240pixel resolution (282ppi), whereas the Galaxy Fit e comes with a smaller 0.74-inch black and white PMOLED display, 64x128pixel resolution and with screen pixel density of 193ppi.

Both smartbands are water resistant with 5ATM certification and come with heart rate monitors too. Unlike the Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Watch Active, these ones don’t run on Tizen OS. But you can still get alarms, weather info, and calendar events on the screen, besides the general activity tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Next, you have the truly wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds. Successor to the Gear IconX (2018), the new earbuds offer premium sound quality and are AKG tuned. They also come with adaptive dual microphones placed one in the inside and one outside, which Samsung claims helps in transmitting voice loud and clear in any type of environment.

There is also Ambient Sound feature that keeps you aware and alert with your surroundings. The Galaxy Buds can offer music playback for 6 hours on a single charge, and 5 hours worth voice calls. The carrying and charging case offers 7 hours of extra juice. It also comes with wireless charging feature that lets you use PowerShare feature on the Galaxy S10 smartphones to wirelessly charge the case.