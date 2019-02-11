comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active leaked specifications hint at no bezel ring, 1.1-inch display and more
News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active leaked specifications hint at no bezel ring, 1.1-inch display and more

News

The smartwatch is will come with an AMOLED display, and run Tizen OS.

  • Published: February 11, 2019 1:50 PM IST
samsung gear sport leaked render

Samsung is reportedly working on the Gear Sport successor which could be unveiled later this month, either alongside the Galaxy S10, or at an event in MWC 2019. Codenamed Pulse, the smartwatch will allegedly be called Galaxy Watch Active. We have seen the alleged smartwatch in leaked renders, and now the specifications have surfaced too.

The recent firmware files reveal that the Galaxy Watch Active will come with a smaller display of 1.1-inch, compared to 1.2-inch one on the Gear Sport. It will still be an AMOLED panel with 360×360 pixels resolution, so you can expect a good battery life and punchy color reproduction. It will also ditch the rotating bezel, which has been a part of Samsung smartwatches since the Gear S2. Looks like Samsung wants users to adapt to gesture controls.

Watch: Samsung Gear Sport and Fit Pro – Hands On

The report on SamMobile also reveals that the Galaxy Watch Active will come with a smaller capacity battery of 236mAh, compared to 300mAh on the Galaxy Sport. As of now, there is no word on whether or not Samsung is working on a larger model with a bigger battery.

Samsung Gear Sport Review: The true fitness tracking smartwatch you always wanted

Also Read

Samsung Gear Sport Review: The true fitness tracking smartwatch you always wanted

However, the publication does report that it will come with a redesigned charger, and we wouldn’t be surprised if is able to take advantage of reverse wireless charging feature of the Galaxy S10 to charge the smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications and features leak ahead of launch

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications and features leak ahead of launch

Other specifications include 50-meter water resistance, a dual core Exynos 9110 SoC, 4GB onboard storage, NFC, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. While there were rumors that Samsung could release a smartwatch running on Android Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch Active will most likely run Tizen (version 4.0.0.3), which is also expected to introduce support for Bixby Reminders. There is no word on pricing or availability, but with the launch just around the corner, we will learn more as more leaks start pouring in.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2019 1:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications leaked
thumb-img
News
Meizu Note 9 images surface on TENAA ahead of official launch
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite finally rolls out account merger feature for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One users
thumb-img
News
BlackBerry Key2 in a new Red color like Key2 LE tipped to launch soon

Editor's Pick

PUBG gets Suicide Squad skin on PS4 as zombies update reaches more users
News
PUBG gets Suicide Squad skin on PS4 as zombies update reaches more users
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications leaked

Meizu Note 9 images surface on TENAA ahead of official launch

News

Meizu Note 9 images surface on TENAA ahead of official launch

Fortnite finally rolls out account merger feature for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One users

Gaming

Fortnite finally rolls out account merger feature for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One users

BlackBerry Key2 in a new Red color like Key2 LE tipped to launch soon

News

BlackBerry Key2 in a new Red color like Key2 LE tipped to launch soon

Most Popular

Amazfit Verge Review: Fitness focused, but not so smart

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

PUBG gets Suicide Squad skin on PS4 as zombies update reaches more users

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications leaked

Meizu Note 9 images surface on TENAA ahead of official launch

BlackBerry Key2 in a new Red color like Key2 LE tipped to launch soon

AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for January 2019 released

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications leaked
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Limited Edition availability tipped in a new leak

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Limited Edition availability tipped in a new leak
Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 E high-resolution renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 E high-resolution renders leaked
GSMA clarifies no ban on Huawei's telecom gear at MWC 2019

News

GSMA clarifies no ban on Huawei's telecom gear at MWC 2019
LG G8 ThinQ price leaked ahead of February 24 unveiling at MWC 2019

News

LG G8 ThinQ price leaked ahead of February 24 unveiling at MWC 2019

हिंदी समाचार

एप्पल के 2019 में लॉन्च होने वाले iPhone की कीमत में नहीं होगी बढ़ोतरी

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 और Galaxy S10 E के हाई-रिजॉल्यूशन रेंडर हुए लीक, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

लॉन्च से पहले LG G8 ThinQ की कीमत हुई लीक, जेब पर पड़ेगा महंगा

लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई पांच रियर कैमरों वाले नोकिया 9 PureView की तस्वीरें, 24 फरवरी को होगा पेश

Oppo F11 Pro स्मार्टफोन पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

News

PUBG gets Suicide Squad skin on PS4 as zombies update reaches more users
News
PUBG gets Suicide Squad skin on PS4 as zombies update reaches more users
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications leaked
Meizu Note 9 images surface on TENAA ahead of official launch

News

Meizu Note 9 images surface on TENAA ahead of official launch
BlackBerry Key2 in a new Red color like Key2 LE tipped to launch soon

News

BlackBerry Key2 in a new Red color like Key2 LE tipped to launch soon
AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for January 2019 released

News

AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for January 2019 released