Samsung Galaxy Watch Active leaked specifications hint at no bezel ring, 1.1-inch display and more

Samsung is reportedly working on the Gear Sport successor which could be unveiled later this month, either alongside the Galaxy S10, or at an event in MWC 2019. Codenamed Pulse, the smartwatch will allegedly be called Galaxy Watch Active. We have seen the alleged smartwatch in leaked renders, and now the specifications have surfaced too.

The recent firmware files reveal that the Galaxy Watch Active will come with a smaller display of 1.1-inch, compared to 1.2-inch one on the Gear Sport. It will still be an AMOLED panel with 360×360 pixels resolution, so you can expect a good battery life and punchy color reproduction. It will also ditch the rotating bezel, which has been a part of Samsung smartwatches since the Gear S2. Looks like Samsung wants users to adapt to gesture controls.

The report on SamMobile also reveals that the Galaxy Watch Active will come with a smaller capacity battery of 236mAh, compared to 300mAh on the Galaxy Sport. As of now, there is no word on whether or not Samsung is working on a larger model with a bigger battery.

However, the publication does report that it will come with a redesigned charger, and we wouldn’t be surprised if is able to take advantage of reverse wireless charging feature of the Galaxy S10 to charge the smartwatch.

Other specifications include 50-meter water resistance, a dual core Exynos 9110 SoC, 4GB onboard storage, NFC, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. While there were rumors that Samsung could release a smartwatch running on Android Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch Active will most likely run Tizen (version 4.0.0.3), which is also expected to introduce support for Bixby Reminders. There is no word on pricing or availability, but with the launch just around the corner, we will learn more as more leaks start pouring in.