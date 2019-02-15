comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung leaks new wearable lineup via its own app
News

Samsung leaks new wearable lineup via its own app

News

Samsung's new wearable devices are expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy S10 on February 20.

  • Published: February 15, 2019 12:04 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy buds

We are less than a week away from the launch of Samsung’s next-gen Galaxy S10 series. The event takes place in San Francisco on February 20, and the company is also expected to announce its foldable phone, along with a bunch of wearable devices. We have seen these products in leaked renders, but now, Samsung itself has spilled the beans over its upcoming wearable line-up.

Spotted by SamCentralTech on the Galaxy Wearable app, the new products include truly wireless earbuds, a fitness band and a smartwatch. Starting with the smartwatch, it will be called Galaxy Watch Active, and it will be a successor to the Gear Sport. Leaks and rumors hinted it will be called Galaxy Sport, but it appears Samsung is going with a different name. Unlike the previous smartwatches from Samsung, this one won’t feature the rotating bezel, and would instead rely on touch and swipe gestures, just like most other smartwatches out there.

Samsung Gear Sport Review: The true fitness tracking smartwatch you always wanted

Also Read

Samsung Gear Sport Review: The true fitness tracking smartwatch you always wanted

The next products are the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e fitness bands. These wearable devices will track your fitness activities, such as the number of steps, calories burned, distance walked, speed, and more. It will also monitor your sleeping patterns, such as light sleep, deep sleep, and more. As of now, there is no clarity on what’s the difference between the Fit and Fit e, but we will learn more next week when these products are officially announced.

Samsung Gear IconX (2018) review: Another worthy AirPods alternative

Also Read

Samsung Gear IconX (2018) review: Another worthy AirPods alternative

Lastly, we have the Galaxy Buds, Samsung’s next-gen wireless earbuds. Based on what we have learned so far, these truly wireless earbuds will come with smaller batteries compared to the Gear IconX (2018). Even the case is expected to come with smaller capacity battery. However, the earbuds are expected to come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, which should not only improve connectivity and audio experience, but also offer some benefits, especially with battery efficiency.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2019 12:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 2 now receiving February Security Update
thumb-img
News
Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy A series phone in March
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Router to launch alongside the Mi 9 on February 20
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 3’s Active Edge feature gets ported to custom ROMs

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5E renders leak
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5E renders leak
Valentine's Day 2019: Reliance Jio mocks Airtel, Vodafone and Idea in style on Twitter

News

Valentine's Day 2019: Reliance Jio mocks Airtel, Vodafone and Idea in style on Twitter

Nokia 2 now receiving February Security Update

News

Nokia 2 now receiving February Security Update

Samsung leaks new wearable lineup via its own app

News

Samsung leaks new wearable lineup via its own app

After Tata Sky, Dish TV lists HD add-on packs in line with TRAI guidelines

News

After Tata Sky, Dish TV lists HD add-on packs in line with TRAI guidelines

Sponsored

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy S6-series gets January security patch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5E renders leak

Valentine's Day 2019: Reliance Jio mocks Airtel, Vodafone and Idea in style on Twitter

Nokia 2 now receiving February Security Update

Samsung leaks new wearable lineup via its own app

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S6-series gets January security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S6-series gets January security patch
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5E renders leak

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5E renders leak
Samsung leaks new wearable lineup via its own app

News

Samsung leaks new wearable lineup via its own app
Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy A series phone in March

News

Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy A series phone in March
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ update now allows users to schedule Night mode

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ update now allows users to schedule Night mode

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग A Series (2019) भारत में मार्च में होगी लॉन्च!

नोकिया ट्रू वायरलैस ईयरफोन भारत में हुए लॉन्च

फुल बैटरी के बाद 50 दिनों तक चलेगा यह स्मार्टफोन, 18,000mAh की है बैटरी

Vivo के IQOO ब्रांड का पहला स्मार्टफोन हुआ लीक, होगा फोल्ड होने वाला डिवाइस

शाओमी स्मार्टफोन के साथ 20 फरवरी को Mi Router को भी करेगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Samsung Galaxy S6-series gets January security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy S6-series gets January security patch
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5E renders leak

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5E renders leak
Valentine's Day 2019: Reliance Jio mocks Airtel, Vodafone and Idea in style on Twitter

News

Valentine's Day 2019: Reliance Jio mocks Airtel, Vodafone and Idea in style on Twitter
Nokia 2 now receiving February Security Update

News

Nokia 2 now receiving February Security Update
Samsung leaks new wearable lineup via its own app

News

Samsung leaks new wearable lineup via its own app