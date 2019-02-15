Samsung leaks new wearable lineup via its own app

We are less than a week away from the launch of Samsung’s next-gen Galaxy S10 series. The event takes place in San Francisco on February 20, and the company is also expected to announce its foldable phone, along with a bunch of wearable devices. We have seen these products in leaked renders, but now, Samsung itself has spilled the beans over its upcoming wearable line-up.

Spotted by SamCentralTech on the Galaxy Wearable app, the new products include truly wireless earbuds, a fitness band and a smartwatch. Starting with the smartwatch, it will be called Galaxy Watch Active, and it will be a successor to the Gear Sport. Leaks and rumors hinted it will be called Galaxy Sport, but it appears Samsung is going with a different name. Unlike the previous smartwatches from Samsung, this one won’t feature the rotating bezel, and would instead rely on touch and swipe gestures, just like most other smartwatches out there.

The next products are the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e fitness bands. These wearable devices will track your fitness activities, such as the number of steps, calories burned, distance walked, speed, and more. It will also monitor your sleeping patterns, such as light sleep, deep sleep, and more. As of now, there is no clarity on what’s the difference between the Fit and Fit e, but we will learn more next week when these products are officially announced.

Lastly, we have the Galaxy Buds, Samsung’s next-gen wireless earbuds. Based on what we have learned so far, these truly wireless earbuds will come with smaller batteries compared to the Gear IconX (2018). Even the case is expected to come with smaller capacity battery. However, the earbuds are expected to come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, which should not only improve connectivity and audio experience, but also offer some benefits, especially with battery efficiency.