Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro with IP69 rating launched

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro with IP69 rating and mobile point of sale feature launched

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is the latest rugged smartphone from the smartphone maker. Samsung launched this device along with its Galaxy A71, and Galaxy A51.

  • Published: January 9, 2020 2:26 PM IST
South Korean smartphone maker and electronics giant Samsung has just launched a new smartphone in the market. This new smartphone to launch it the much anticipated Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro. Galaxy XCover Pro is the latest rugged smartphone from the smartphone maker. Samsung launched this device along with its Galaxy A71, and Galaxy A51. This device came right after rugged phone maker Cat launched its latest smartphone, the Cat S32. The smartphone features the usual IP69 rating along with MIL-STD-810G certification. Let’s take a look at the specifications, pricing, and availability details of the XCover Pro.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro specifications

Talking about the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro comes with a 6.3-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution. The device is powered by Exynos 9611 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. In addition, Samsung has also added a microSD card slot for cards of up to 512GB capacity. It will feature a 25-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back with an 8-megapixel secondary camera with an ultra-wide unit. Samsung has also added a fingerprint scanner on the right side of the device. As per GSMArena, the sensor is embedded in the power button on the side of the device.

Galaxy XCover Pro also comes with a 4,050mAh battery with a USB Type-C port. Users can use the port to charge the device at 15W speed. The interesting thing to note here is that this battery is removable so users can swap out a new battery when needed. Samsung has also added two programmable buttons on the side of the device. Users can assign specific features to these buttons including disconnecting the call or turning on the flashlight.

It is also worth noting that the smartphone maker has added the mPOS feature on the smartphone. This means that buyers can operate the smartphone as a mobile point of sale. XCover Pro can handle all the functions of a traditional POS including scanning barcodes and payment management. Samsung confirmed that it has secured everything with its in-house security solution, Samsung Knox. The company has priced the device at €500 which amounts to about Rs 39,741. XCover Pro will go on sale in Finland starting from January 31, 2020.

