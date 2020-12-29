comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phone could be an affordable offering
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phone could be an affordable offering

Samsung has till now launched three foldable smartphones -- the Galaxy Z Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 all of which are expensive phones

Samsung is all set to add a new smartphone to its foldable smartphone lineup, which could be called the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The latest buzz around the fourth Samsung foldable phone is that it might be an affordable offering, persuading people to buy themselves a foldable smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G official unboxing video released, here's what it offers

Galaxy Z Flip 3 to be an affordable foldable device

A new Samsung foldable smartphone, with the model number ‘SM-F720F,’ has popped up and could be the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 3, as per a report by AndroidClub. It is suggested that the ‘F’ in the model numbers hints at the phone being an International LTE-only model. This suggests that the phone could either come with a two-year-old Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor or an Exynos one. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series will sooner than we expected

It will support 4G, which contradicts previous reports that suggested that the South Korean major will now launch foldable phones with 5G connectivity only. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 reservations for pre-orders begin in the US

The foldable smartphone is expected to be relatively inexpensive as opposed to the previous Samsung foldables and is likely to fall under $1,000. This can possibly give people a reason to go for one considering all the other foldable devices cost over a lakh.

This comes in line with the speculation that suggests Samsung will launch a bunch of affordable foldable devices in its portfolio.

In addition to this, Samsung is also expected to launch a Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 5G connectivity, which is most likely to come with the latest high-end processor but will fall in the premium price range, much like the previous foldable phones.

However, we don’t have a lot of details regarding the upcoming Samsung foldable devices. Since the devices will be a part of the Galaxy Flip lineup, there are chances we will get to see the clamshell-like and compact form factor.

The Galaxy Flip 3 and possibly more Samsung foldable smartphones are likely to launch alongside the Galaxy S21 series in January 2021. The Galaxy S21 series will be the successor to the Galaxy S20 series and could include the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

  • Published Date: December 29, 2020 4:02 PM IST

