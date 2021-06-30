Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 design leaked: Expect dual-tone finish and more

Samsung is soon expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Fold 3 foldable phones for this year. Before the phones are made official, a number of leaks and rumours continue to emerge and the latest one gives a proper view of how the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will look like. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be an affordable foldable smartphone

As per the new renders, the new Samsung foldable phone will come with a dual-tone design and a relatively bigger secondary display. Here's how it could look like.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 design appears

The leaked renders (via GizNext) of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 hint at a clamshell design, which has been rumoured for a while now. It is also revealed that the phone will come in eight colour options, namely, Dark Green, Light Violet, Beige, Grey, Black, Pink, Dark Blue, and White colour.

All the options will have a black-hued bar in common in the top portion. It will house the rear cameras and the second display. There will be a change in the rear camera placement too. Instead of a pill-shaped camera housing, there will now be two separate camera housings.

The design is pretty much similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3‘s design seen in the initial renders leaked by known tipster Evan Blass. He also leaked the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The device is expected to open vertically and feature separate rear camera housings, much like the new Galaxy Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 expectations

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to come with the same 6.7-inch primary display, as seen on its predecessor. But, the secondary display will be bigger, spanning 1.9-inch. The predecessor gets a 1.05-inch secondary screen.

The phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and come with improved dual rear cameras and a bigger battery than its predecessor. It is also expected to feature an under-the-display fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to share most of the specs with it. It is expected to fall under $1,500, which is around Rs 1,00,000.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are expected to launch on August 3, along with the next-gen Galaxy smartwatch and the earbuds.

However, we need to wait for an official word to get a better idea. Hence, stay tuned for more details.