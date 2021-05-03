Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 design leaked in all its glory

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, the upcoming foldables is making rounds on the internet for quite some time now. While the new foldables are expected to unveil in the coming months, purported promotional photos of the Galaxy Z fold phones have appeared online. Also Read - How is the Smartphone Industry Trend in 2021?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaked design

The leaked images that come courtesy of the Twitter tipster @TheGalox_ shows the flippable phones back and front design. From what one can see, the leaked promo shots of the supposed Galaxy Z Flip 3 reveal a thicker and a rather squared-out design compared to the Galaxy Z Flip. The clamshell folding design looks identical to the previous iteration, but, instead of a single colour coating, the device could be seen featuring a dual-tone finish. A wide black colored band could be seen running from one side to another. At the back, there is a much larger cover display and two camera sensors stacked vertically. If one goes by the leaked photos, then the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 might arrive in four colour options- white, purple, green, and beige. As per previous reports, the upcoming Galaxy foldable phone is tipped to sport a matte frame and Gorilla Glass Victus added protection.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaked design

Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the tipster didn’t share much detail on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 except for the back cover design, horizontally stacked rear cameras, and a mention of an in-display selfie camera. Past reports have suggested that the new foldable might come with IP-rated water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 specifications (rumoured)

As far as the specs are concerned, leaks indicate that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will feature a 6.9-inch foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could sport two 12-megapixel primary and ultra-wide sensors. The fingerprint reader might be integrated into the power key. Further, it could pack a 3,900mAh battery. As for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the device is said to feature a lighter design than the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and come with support for S-Pen stylus and 25W fast charge technology. Both foldable- Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3 are expected to debut this July.