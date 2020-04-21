Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G could launch with 256GB storage option

Samsung is widely rumored to launch the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip later this year. Now, it is being reported that the company will be offering the device with 256GB storage option. At the moment, there is no information on the 128GB or 512GB storage models. Samsung should also offer a 512GB storage, considering there is no support for a microSD card slot.

The LTE variant of the device also comes with the same amount of storage, which is priced at around $1,400. Sammobile reported that the 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip carries model number SM-F707B for the international market. The South Korean unit will reportedly have an SM-F707N model number. The brand is expected to bump up the battery capacity as the current version of Galaxy Z Flip with a 3,300mAh battery won’t last long on an advanced 5G network.

Watch: Secret Android Features you didn’t know about

The South Korean company is yet to confirm the launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G. With 5G support, it could become compelling in terms of design and support for the latest technology. To recall, the 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone was launched in India with a price label of Rs 1.10 lakh. It packs a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. There is a 12-megapixel camera on the outside.

It is joined by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. There is also a 10-megapixel camera on the inside, housed inside a hole-punch cutout. The Galaxy Z Flip features a 3,300mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. They run One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box. It seems to lack headphone jack but at least has a set of stereo loudspeakers tuned by AKG.