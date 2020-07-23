Samsung has launched yet another foldable phone, but in the US. The company has unveiled the device a few days ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event, which will take place on August 5. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G price starts at $1449,99, which is roughly Rs 1,08,200 in India. For the same price, the brand will be selling the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked: Check details

The latest foldable phone will be available in carrier and unlocked versions starting August 7 in the US. It will go on sale in two color options, including Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze. The sale will begin via AT&T, Best Buy, Samsung.com, T-Mobile, and Amazon.com. To recall, the 4G counterpart was launched for $1,380 (roughly Rs 98,400) in the US. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Check new price and offer

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G ships with Android 10. The device sports a 6.7-inch full-HD Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a 21.9:9 aspect ratio, 425ppi. On the outer shell, there is a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 303ppi. The foldable phone is powered by a 7nm Snapdragon 865+ octa-core SoC, with a maximum clock speed of 3.09GHz, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch: Check details

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a dual rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels. It is assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. On the front, there is a 10-megapixel camera with f/2.4aperture and 1.22-micron pixels.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G NSA/SA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS. One will also find a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G. It packs a 3,300mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless charging. It comes with Flex mode UI as well as a ‘Hideaway Hinge’ too.