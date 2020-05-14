comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to get brown colour variant | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to get brown colour variant

The phone will come powered by 5G-support Snapdragon 865 processor and improved cameras for better photography.

  Published: May 14, 2020 6:07 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Hands on First Impressions (10)

Samsung will be launching the 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone later this year, and new report from SamMobile says the company is adding a new brown colour variant to its lineup. The upcoming model of the Z Flip will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset which offers integrated 5G connectivity, making it future-proof. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets DxOMark score of 105, falls just behind the iPhone XS Max

We still don’t know what else will be upgraded in the 5G variant of Z Flip but it’s likely the phone will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series in the coming months. Also Read - YouTube app update brings improved support for the Flex Mode on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

To recall, the 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone was launched in India with a price label of Rs 1.10 lakh. It packs a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. It comes with a 12-megapixel camera on the outside and a 10-megapixel camera on the inside, placed inside a hole-punch cutout. The camera benchmarking website gave the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip a score of 105 points, puts the phone in 27th position on the list of best smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G could launch with 256GB storage option

The Galaxy Z Flip features a 3,300mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. They run One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box. It doesn’t come with a headphone jack and instead you get stereo loudspeakers tuned by AKG.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

Back in April, YouTube rolled out a new update for its Android app which offered improved support for the “Flex mode” available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. According to the update, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip users are now able to control the interface of YouTube app on the device better. The new update separates the video in the app from the description, comments, and other video recommendations during playback

Story Timeline

