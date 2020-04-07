Samsung is set to launch the 5G version of its Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. The South Korean smartphone maker is the largest vendor of 5G smartphones in the world. It reportedly shipped 74 percent of all 5G smartphones in the US last year. However, the Galaxy Z Flip announced early this year, did not support 5G. If a new report is anything to go by then that that will change soon. Samsung is said to be working on 5G version of Galaxy Z Flip.

According to Sammobile, Samsung does have a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip. It could be launched later this year. The report notes that the company decided not “to offer the 5G Galaxy Z Flip initially”. This could be part of Samsung’s broader goal to release more 5G smartphones this year. The Korean company has been vocal about its ambitions to push 5G smartphones faster. In this quest, Samsung is not limiting 5G to its flagship smartphone lineup.

It has already pushed 5G to the mid-range price segment. Now, the company is said to be working on a 5G variant of the Galaxy A51. The company reportedly wants to bring its 5G devices to more than 40 countries this year. In order to make 5G version of Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung needs to introduce a number of tweaks. The significant among them will be in the battery department. The current version of Galaxy Z Flip with 3,300mAh battery won’t last longer on an advanced 5G network.

For Samsung, it will be difficult to incorporate a larger battery in that form factor. The goal for Samsung would be to make sure that consumers can get through the day. There is a possibility that Samsung held off on 5G model to gauge the battery life on the LTE model. The Galaxy Z Flip is also uniquely positioned as a “ahead of the curve” device. With 5G, it could become both compelling in terms of design and support for latest technology.