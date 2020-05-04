comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip DxOMark score of 105 points | BGR India
  Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets DxOMark score of 105, falls just behind the iPhone XS Max
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets DxOMark score of 105, falls just behind the iPhone XS Max

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung's first clamshell folding device. It features a 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor on the back and a 10-megapixel camera on the front.

  Published: May 4, 2020 4:46 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Hands on First Impressions (20)

Samsung’s second foldable smartphone attracted a lot of eyes for its form factor. Further, it one-upped its only competitor, the Moto Razr 2019 with its specifications too. Now the foldable clamshell phone by Samsung finally has a DxOMark score as well. The camera benchmarking website gave the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip a score of 105 points. Also Read - YouTube app update brings improved support for the Flex Mode on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The 105 points are an aggregate of 109 scored in the camera department and 96 scored in the video department. As of now, the phone ranks 27th in the list of best smartphones with respect to camera performance. It falls just behind the iPhone Xs Max, which has a score of 106 points. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G could launch with 256GB storage option

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

While not exactly a phone for the camera buffs. The Galaxy Z Flip still performs reasonably well. The DxOMark score suggests a decent overall performance with accurate exposure levels. Pictures that were taken by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip often had good lighting and dynamic range. However they also often had a noticeable amount of highlights and shadow clippings. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip update brings April Android security patch and other improvements

While noise was dealt with nicely to produce good textures, the autofocus on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was also found to be consistently accurate. Although it was slower than other phones. The color rendering on the device was rated well but it fell in saturation levels at times with outdoor pictures.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s ultrawide angle sensor performs as well as other flagship phones. However, the bokeh performance of the smartphone was rated poorly in comparison. The smartphone did well with flash portraits when in low-light settings. Another element where the phone shined were the details captured on low-light cityscapes, which were comparable to those on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. However, the night-time cityscapes did not do well overall.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: A step forward in the right direction

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: A step forward in the right direction

In terms of video, footage from the Galaxy Z Flip had good colors and the correct amount of exposure levels. The autofocus and stabilization too were consistently effective. However, the poor dynamic range was found in clips. Low-light footage also saw strong chroma noise. All things considered, the overall camera and video performance of the Galaxy Z Flip is good enough for most people, but nothing special and not comparable to other popular flagships.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 4, 2020 4:46 PM IST

