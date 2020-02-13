Samsung recently pushed-out the latest February 2020 security patch for the Galaxy Fold device last week. Now, the company is rolling out the same update for the new Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone as well. The new Galaxy Z Flip update bumps up the software build version to F700FXXU1ATB6/F700U1UEU1ATAK, depending upon the region.

The firmware size is about 5.38 GB. The update is based on the latest Android 10 OS and is rolling out for users based in the US and Italy country. The update should be available in other regions soon. The OTA update is rolling out incrementally. So, it could take a while before reaching all Samsung Galaxy Z Flip units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update.

Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install. Samsung hasn’t released the changelog for the update, but it likely improves the overall system stability. The February 2020 update further primarily fixes several high and moderate critical security vulnerabilities.

This flaw could have let a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Samsung’s patch notes also detail 30 more improvements for the One UI interface and applications. Samsung has been prominent when it comes to rolling out software updates to its devices in recent times. The company has been pushing the security patches for all sorts of Galaxy phones from previous years as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features, specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED display with FullHD+ (1080 x 2636 pixels) resolution. It also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The device additionally has a dual-rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. It packs a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

