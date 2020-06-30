Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch: Check details

South-Korean smartphone maker Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy Z Flip. The latest update brings the June 2020 security patch to the device. As per the changelog, the update brings stability improvements, new features, and performance upgrade to the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip June 2020 Android security update carries the software build version F700FXXS2ATF3 and is about 5.37 GB in firmware size. The update runs on the OneUI 2.1 custom skin. It is currently rolling out for users based in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America, SamMobile reports. However, it could be available to other regions soon.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Therefore it can take a while in reaching all units globally. Users will be notified to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip update fixes several security vulnerabilities on the device, making the smartphone more secure than before. Samsung hasn’t detailed any specific patches by this update. However, the June 2020 security patch, as per the company’s changelog, addresses 29 Samsung Security Vulnerabilities and Exposures.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features, specifications

The device made its debut in the market back in February, earlier this year. The smartphone flaunts a Foldable Dynamic AMOLED screen, which has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display on the inside, and a 1.1-inch cover display on the outside of the phone.

The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. This Samsung phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and packs a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.