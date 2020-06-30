comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch: Check details
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch: Check details

News

Apart from the latest June 2020 security patch, the update also brings improvements to the overall system-stability of the device.

  • Published: June 30, 2020 5:48 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Hands on First Impressions (20)

South-Korean smartphone maker Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy Z Flip. The latest update brings the June 2020 security patch to the device. As per the changelog, the update brings stability improvements, new features, and performance upgrade to the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip June 2020 Android security update carries the software build version F700FXXS2ATF3 and is about 5.37 GB in firmware size. The update runs on the OneUI 2.1 custom skin. It is currently rolling out for users based in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America, SamMobile reports. However, it could be available to other regions soon.

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager – POCO India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Therefore it can take a while in reaching all units globally. Users will be notified to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip update fixes several security vulnerabilities on the device, making the smartphone more secure than before. Samsung hasn’t detailed any specific patches by this update. However, the June 2020 security patch, as per the company’s changelog, addresses 29 Samsung Security Vulnerabilities and Exposures.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features, specifications

The device made its debut in the market back in February, earlier this year. The smartphone flaunts a Foldable Dynamic AMOLED screen, which has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display on the inside, and a 1.1-inch cover display on the outside of the phone.

The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. This Samsung phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and packs a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 30, 2020 5:48 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

115999

Android v9.0 (Pie)
Snapdragon 855, Octa Core, 2.8 GHz Processor
16 MP + 13 MP Dual Rear

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch
Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme C11 launched: Price, features

News

Realme C11 launched: Price, features

MediaTek introduces new Helio G35 and G25 gaming series chipsets

Gaming

MediaTek introduces new Helio G35 and G25 gaming series chipsets

PUBG Mobile: Livik Map details released by Tencent Games

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Livik Map details released by Tencent Games

Most Popular

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch

Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme C11 launched: Price, features

Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update | BGR India

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Related Topics

Related Stories

List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch
Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C11 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी और ड्यूल कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

बैन किए गए टॉप 10 चाइनीज ऐप्स के ये हैं विकल्प, बिना रुके होंगे काम

Xiaomi स्मार्ट कॉफी मशीन, गेमिंग मॉनीटर समेत ये 5 डिवाइस जल्द करेगी लॉन्च

LG Harmony 4 फोन ड्यूल रियर कैमरा, 3,500mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Realme Smart TV आज दोपहर 12 बजे 32इंच, 43इंच साइज के साथ Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा

Latest Videos

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch
Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme C11 launched: Price, features

News

Realme C11 launched: Price, features
Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update | BGR India

News

Realme X50 Pro gets June 2020 security update | BGR India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers