Samsung’s anticipated clamshell flip phone, which apparently will be marketed as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, has got 3C certification in China. Yesterday a report suggested that Samsung is not going to name the next generation foldable smartphone as the Galaxy Bloom. It was rather a codename for internal testing.

A few previous rumored names had included Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 as well, but that might not also get ditched for the complete series. Now, the alleged device has made its way to China’s 3C certification database with model number SM-F700, which matches previous leaks, reports GSMArena. There isn’t much to know from this listing, except that it’ll come with a 15W charger in the box.

One thing is known for sure that Samsung’s next foldable smartphone will have a design similar to Motorola Moto RAZR. It will have a flip form factor that will be similar to Galaxy W series smartphones available exclusively in China. With the design, Samsung will offer a smartphone that will be compact when folded. At the same time, it will offer a big screen experience when unfolded. The Galaxy Fold is priced at $1,980 and the rumored Galaxy Z Flip could be cheaper because of the design.

In a tweet, tipster Ice Universe recently claimed that the next foldable device from Samsung will be called Galaxy Z Flip. The name flip in the branding makes sense the device is expected to have a flip form factor. The Z branding might be related to the fact that it folds along the Z axis. The Korean company is expected to reveal the device at Galaxy S20 series launch on February 11. We would still suggest taking this Z branding with a grain of salt.

