comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets listed on China's 3C certification
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets listed on China's 3C certification, reveals 15W charging
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets listed on China's 3C certification, reveals 15W charging

Recently, a tipster claimed that the next foldable device from Samsung will be called Galaxy Z Flip.

  • Updated: January 15, 2020 3:22 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-fold-bgr-india-4

Samsung’s anticipated clamshell flip phone, which apparently will be marketed as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, has got 3C certification in China. Yesterday a report suggested that Samsung is not going to name the next generation foldable smartphone as the Galaxy Bloom. It was rather a codename for internal testing.

A few previous rumored names had included Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 as well, but that might not also get ditched for the complete series. Now, the alleged device has made its way to China’s 3C certification database with model number SM-F700, which matches previous leaks, reports GSMArena. There isn’t much to know from this listing, except that it’ll come with a 15W charger in the box.

One thing is known for sure that Samsung’s next foldable smartphone will have a design similar to Motorola Moto RAZR. It will have a flip form factor that will be similar to Galaxy W series smartphones available exclusively in China. With the design, Samsung will offer a smartphone that will be compact when folded. At the same time, it will offer a big screen experience when unfolded. The Galaxy Fold is priced at $1,980 and the rumored Galaxy Z Flip could be cheaper because of the design.

In a tweet, tipster Ice Universe recently claimed that the next foldable device from Samsung will be called Galaxy Z Flip. The name flip in the branding makes sense the device is expected to have a flip form factor. The Z branding might be related to the fact that it folds along the Z axis. The Korean company is expected to reveal the device at Galaxy S20 series launch on February 11. We would still suggest taking this Z branding with a grain of salt.

  • Published Date: January 15, 2020 3:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 15, 2020 3:22 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets listed on China's 3C certification, reveals 15W charging
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets listed on China's 3C certification, reveals 15W charging
Huawei P30 Lite gets Android 10 EMUI update

Huawei P30 Lite gets Android 10 EMUI update
OnePlus 8 gets certified in India; 8 Pro visits Geekbench

OnePlus 8 gets certified in India; 8 Pro visits Geekbench
AirPods Pro update improves accuracy, but breaks ANC

AirPods Pro update improves accuracy, but breaks ANC
Instagram testing Direct Messaging feature for its web version

Instagram testing Direct Messaging feature for its web version