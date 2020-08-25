Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets One UI 2.5 update

Samsung has started rolling out the update containing the One UI 2.5 software for its Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. The firmware also includes the latest month August 2020 Android security patch. A few days ago, the company released the same update for the devices of the Galaxy S20 lineup as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Tab S7 have screen problem with green tint issue

What’s new?

The update available for the device’s LTE variant comes with version number F700U1UEU2BTGE in the United States and is about 1,157MB. Users in other regions should start receiving the update in the next few days. According to the list of changes, which are also detailed in the changelog, the update brings new improvements for Wi-Fi. For example, if information about the quality of the connection can be measured in nearby routers. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch and price details tipped: All you need to know

They may now appear on the device like “Very Fast”, “Fast”, “Normal” and “Slow”. This can be enabled on the phone by accessing the “Network Quality Information Display” option in the Galaxy Z Flip settings. Also, new feature is that the “Request Password” button will now appear in the password field of the Wi-Fi network when it is possible to request the password. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note series could soon be merged with Galaxy Z Fold lineup: Report

The update also includes improvements to the Pro Video mode for the camera, improvements to the Samsung keyboard, such as the option to allow searches on YouTube and support for using the split keyboard with the device in a horizontal position, and improvements to the messaging application.

Galaxy Z Flip specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip was launched by Samsung months ago in India and other regions with LTE connectivity. The foldable phone has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2636 x 1080. It comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage capacity, and 3,300mAh battery.

It comes with two rear cameras, a 12MP primary, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The front camera is a 10MP selfie shooter. Other features of the device also include support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, fingerprint sensor, and USB Type-C port. Samsung also recently announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G connectivity variant. It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chip and has an additional color option: Mystic Bronze.

Story Timeline