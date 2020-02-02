The second foldable smartphone from Samsung, the much anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has just leaked online in a video. As part of the leaked video, the device showcased its horizontal fold in the middle of the display. In addition, it also showcased a mini display on the outside of the device. This mini display showcases important information such as the time, date, and battery levels. This display is rectangular in shape and comes in alignment with the dual-camera setup on the outside. It also comes with a design similar to what we saw in the Galaxy Fold around the actual screen fold. However, we are not sure if the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will have a similar crease and a delicate screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leak details

In addition to the outside, and the actual folding, the leaked video also showcased the primary display of the device. The display comes with a punch-hole display in the middle of the device. However, the primary screen does come with some significant bezels as compared to other flagship devices from Samsung. The leak also outlined that the mini display on the outside is likely touch-sensitive. This because the display was not on at the beginning of the video.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

Samsung has likely introduced the mini display to ensure that users don’t have to open the device just for the time. It is also possible that one can turn the mini-display on with the help of the power button. This new leak comes just days before the official launch at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

Smartphone leaker Ben Geskin was the first to post the 19-second video on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. We have already reported on leaked renders and images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. As previously reported, Samsung is planning to launch this foldable device with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

Story Timeline