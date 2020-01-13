comscore Samsung's next foldable smartphone might be Galaxy Z Flip | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be the name of upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone

Samsung is expected to call its clamshell foldable phone Galaxy Z Flip and not Galaxy Bloom. Here is everything we know about this foldable device.

  Published: January 13, 2020 4:10 PM IST
Samsung might ditch the Galaxy Fold name with its next generation foldable smartphone. There were rumors indicating that the smartphone will be called the Galaxy Bloom. Now, a new tip suggests that the next foldable smartphone will debut as Galaxy Z Flip. In other words, Samsung is dropping previously rumored names such as Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Bloom among others. The Korean company is expected to reveal the device at Galaxy S20 series launch on February 11. We would still suggest taking this Z branding with a grain of salt.

In a tweet, tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the next foldable device from Samsung will be called Galaxy Z Flip. The name flip in the branding makes sense the device is expected to have a flip form factor. The tipster has also acknowledged that the logo is a mockup. The Z branding might be related to the fact that it folds along the Z axis. There is still a lot that remains unknown about this upcoming foldable smartphone. Samsung would be hoping to avoid the issues that plagued the first Galaxy Fold smartphone.

One thing is known for sure that Samsung’s next foldable smartphone will have a design similar to Motorola Moto RAZR. It will have a flip form factor that will be similar to Galaxy W series smartphones available exclusively in China. With the design, Samsung will offer a smartphone that will be compact when folded. At the same time, it will offer a big screen experience when unfolded. The Galaxy Fold is priced at $1,980 and the rumored Galaxy Z Flip could be cheaper because of the design.

Samsung is expected to have sold nearly 5 lakh units of Galaxy Fold globally since it became available. The smartphone has sold well despite the initial issues that delayed its availability. While Samsung has strengthened the display and hinge, it is still flimsy. With the new foldable smartphone, Samsung will have to prove that it has only improved the design. The smartphone is expected to feature an improved display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. We will know more about the device at the Galaxy S20 launch on February 11.

  Published Date: January 13, 2020 4:10 PM IST

