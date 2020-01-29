comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip official renders leak | BGR India
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will feature a clamshell design and is tipped to come in black and purple colors. The device could be priced at $1,400 and go on sale from February 14.

  Published: January 29, 2020 9:11 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip main

Photo: WinFuture

Samsung is set to launch its first flagship smartphone for 2020 on February 11. If rumors are anything to go by then we will see three new devices – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, the bigger attraction at the event could be the rumored flip smartphone. Called Galaxy Z Flip, the smartphone will bring foldable screen to flip form factor. Now, we have our very first look at this as yet unannounced smartphone. The Galaxy Z Flip has appeared in the form of official renders.

The renders posted by WinFuture shows Samsung‘s vision for a flip phone with bendable display. The clamshell builds on the concept images that we have seen before of the smartphone. The render shows that Galaxy Z Flip will build on the experiment initially seen with the Galaxy Fold. It seems to have plastic bezels surrounding the display. The hinge design also seems inspired by the improved Galaxy Fold from last year. There is a possibility that Galaxy Z Flip also has a plastic foldable screen with a protection layer tucked inside the display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Here’s what we know

The report notes that the Galaxy Z Flip will unfold to a 6.7-inch display and have a tall 22:9 aspect ratio. Samsung is reportedly calling it the “Infinity Flex” display and it will support Full HD+ resolution. There are also selfie camera houses in a Galaxy Note 10-style hole punch cutout. The hinge is said to be adjusted between 70 and 110 degrees. The lower end of the screen has two nubs where the two opposite ends of the frames will rest. On the back, there is a 1.06-inch external display with a resolution of 300 x 116 pixels.

The external display will be placed right next to the dual camera setup. This smaller display will reportedly support always-on display mode. It is said to be Super AMOLED and the overall device mimics the form factor of Moto Razr. Both halves of the back of the device are said to feature Gorilla Glass 6. It also seems to have tapered edges, which should help with in-hand feel. The Galaxy Z Flip will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will have a two-part 3,300mAh battery with 15W Quick Charge support.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. The dual rear camera setup has 12-megapixel main shooter with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with second 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. The selfie camera is said to be 10-megapixel shooter with dual-pixel autofocus and f/2.4 aperture. It is rumored to cost around $1,400 (around Rs 99,700) and go on sale from February 14. This will make the clamshell device cheaper than the Galaxy Fold, which launched at $1,980.

  Published Date: January 29, 2020 9:11 AM IST

