Samsung has announced that its latest Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone will be up for pre-booking in India starting February 21. The company has also revealed the price of the device. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in India is set at Rs 1,09,999. The brand has also confirmed that it will start releasing the foldable phone from February 26. Interested buyers can pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip via Samsung e-shop and select retail stores.

Samsung says those who pre-book the device from the company’s e-shop will be offered premium white glove delivery. As for the in-box offers, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with accidental damage coverage. This includes one-time screen protection and a 24X7 Dedicated Call Center Support. There is a 1-year Samsung Care+ protection offer. This includes 1-time screen damage protection service for inner screen and external screen at a discounted fee. You can also get a 4-month free YouTube premium subscription, and up to 12-month interest-free EMI.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Look

Samsung also claims that the hinge is better than the one seen on the Galaxy Fold from last year. The company particularly claims that this new hinge ensures that dust cannot get between the flexible screen and the hinge. The company has made fibers to keep the dust-out. In terms of specifications, there is a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. There is a 12-megapixel camera on the outside.

It is joined by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. There is also a 10-megapixel camera on the inside, housed inside a hole-punch cutout. The Galaxy Z Flip features a 3,300mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. They run One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box. It seems to lack headphone jack but at least has a set of stereo loudspeakers tuned by AKG.