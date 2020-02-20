comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in India is set at Rs 1,09,999: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking in India starts from February 21: Price, in-box offers
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking in India starts from February 21: Price, in-box offers

News

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in India is set at Rs 1,09,999. The brand has also confirmed that it will start releasing the foldable phone from February 26.

  • Updated: February 20, 2020 3:46 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-z-flip

Samsung has announced that its latest Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone will be up for pre-booking in India starting February 21. The company has also revealed the price of the device. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in India is set at Rs 1,09,999. The brand has also confirmed that it will start releasing the foldable phone from February 26. Interested buyers can pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip via Samsung e-shop and select retail stores.

Related Stories


Samsung says those who pre-book the device from the company’s e-shop will be offered premium white glove delivery. As for the in-box offers, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with accidental damage coverage. This includes one-time screen protection and a 24X7 Dedicated Call Center Support. There is a 1-year Samsung Care+ protection offer. This includes 1-time screen damage protection service for inner screen and external screen at a discounted fee. You can also get a 4-month free YouTube premium subscription, and up to 12-month interest-free EMI.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Look

Samsung also claims that the hinge is better than the one seen on the Galaxy Fold from last year. The company particularly claims that this new hinge ensures that dust cannot get between the flexible screen and the hinge. The company has made fibers to keep the dust-out. In terms of specifications, there is a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. There is a 12-megapixel camera on the outside.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate

It is joined by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. There is also a 10-megapixel camera on the inside, housed inside a hole-punch cutout. The Galaxy Z Flip features a 3,300mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. They run One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box. It seems to lack headphone jack but at least has a set of stereo loudspeakers tuned by AKG.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 20, 2020 3:40 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 20, 2020 3:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Honor 9X gets Android 10 via EMUI 10 update
News
Honor 9X gets Android 10 via EMUI 10 update
New Realme X software update brings VoWiFi support and more

News

New Realme X software update brings VoWiFi support and more

Swiggy raises $113 million in funding from investors

News

Swiggy raises $113 million in funding from investors

Tecno Camon 15 Pro, Camon 15 launched in India

News

Tecno Camon 15 Pro, Camon 15 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking in India starts from February 21: Price

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking in India starts from February 21: Price

Most Popular

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

Honor 9X gets Android 10 via EMUI 10 update

New Realme X software update brings VoWiFi support and more

Swiggy raises $113 million in funding from investors

Tecno Camon 15 Pro, Camon 15 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking in India starts from February 21: Price

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking in India starts from February 21: Price

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking in India starts from February 21: Price
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 980 processor

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 980 processor
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2020 patent reveals two screens

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2020 patent reveals two screens
Samsung Galaxy J4 Core gets a new software update with January 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core gets a new software update with January 2020 security patch

हिंदी समाचार

Coronavirus से भारत में कैसे बढ़ जाएंगे मोबाइल, AC, TV और फ्रिज की कीमतें?

HiFuture FlyBuds ट्रू वायरलैस ईयरबड्स भारत में 2,499 रुपये में लॉन्च, 19 घंटे का है बैटरी बैकअप

Realme X50 Pro 5G की कीमत को लेकर हुआ खुलासा, जानिए कितने रुपये का होगा पहला 5जी स्मार्टफोन

अब फ्लाइट में भी मिलेगा इंटरनेट, टाटा की इस कंपनी ने भारत में शुरू की सेवा

Mi Electric Toothbrush हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए इसकी कीमत और बेहतरीन फीचर

News

Honor 9X gets Android 10 via EMUI 10 update
News
Honor 9X gets Android 10 via EMUI 10 update
New Realme X software update brings VoWiFi support and more

News

New Realme X software update brings VoWiFi support and more
Swiggy raises $113 million in funding from investors

News

Swiggy raises $113 million in funding from investors
Tecno Camon 15 Pro, Camon 15 launched in India

News

Tecno Camon 15 Pro, Camon 15 launched in India
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking in India starts from February 21: Price

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking in India starts from February 21: Price