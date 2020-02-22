comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-orders sell out within minutes in India
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-orders sell out within minutes in India

Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Flip phone starting February 26. The company has added a 'Sold Out' message for Galaxy Z Flip on its official India website.

  • Updated: February 22, 2020 10:54 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Hands on First Impressions (20)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was recently launched in India, and it is priced at Rs 1.10 lakh. The company’s latest foldable phone went out of stock within minutes during its first pre-orders sale in India on Friday. Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Flip phone starting February 26. The brand has added a ‘Sold Out’ message for Galaxy Z Flip on its official India website.

It is not clear how many foldable phones had been made available to pre-order. Leading retail outlets, accepting pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip, have also run out of stock. The second Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-order sale will kick off on February 28 and subsequent deliveries will begin in March. Buyers from Samsung online store will be offered premium “white glove” delivery, the company said.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Look

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features

Samsung claims that the hinge is better than the one seen on the Galaxy Fold from last year. The company particularly claims that this new hinge ensures that dust cannot get between the flexible screen and the hinge. The company has made fibers to keep the dust-out. In terms of specifications, there is a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. There is a 12-megapixel camera on the outside.

It is joined by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. There is also a 10-megapixel camera on the inside, housed inside a hole-punch cutout. The Galaxy Z Flip features a 3,300mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. They run One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box. It seems to lack headphone jack but at least has a set of stereo loudspeakers tuned by AKG.

With inputs from IANS

Features Galaxy Z Flip
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 855, Octa Core, 2.8 GHz Processor
OS Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display-1536 x 2152 pixels
Internal Memory 12 GB RAM, 512 GB inbuilt
Rear Camera 16 MP + 13 MP Dual Rear
Front Camera 8 MP Front Camera
Battery 3300 mAh

Story Timeline

Published Date: February 22, 2020 10:51 AM IST
  • Published Date: February 22, 2020 10:51 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 22, 2020 10:54 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio ने पेश किया नया 2,121 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड प्लान, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Havells ने लॉन्च किया Carnesia-I स्मार्ट फैन, अपनी आवाज से कर सकेंगे कंट्रोल

PUBG अपडेट 6.2 TDM, ग्रेनेड चेंजेज, Karakin लूट बैलेंट के साथ लाइव

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming: भारत-न्यूजीलैंड के बीच पहला टेस्ट मैच शुरू, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

Tecno Camon 15 सीरीज हुई भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेगा 48 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

