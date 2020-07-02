Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Price, offers

Samsung has announced Rs 7,000 price drop on the premium Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone in India. The company will now sell it for Rs 1,08,999 (Rs 1.9 lakh) permanently instead of Rs 1,15,999 (Rs 1.16 lakh). To recall, the company had initially launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at Rs 1,09,999 (Rs 1.10 lakh) in India, but then it quietly increased the price to Rs 1,15,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01s स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, Galaxy A10s का हो सकता है रिब्रांडेड वर्जन

Apart from Rs 7,000 price reduction, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip buyers can also avail an extra Rs 8,000 discount if they upgrade to Galaxy Z Flip from select smartphones. This will effectively bring the price down to Rs 1,00,999 (Rs 1.1 lakh). Samsung website is yet to list the new price, but the offer of no-cost EMI up to 18 months through various leading banks is live. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 Price Cut : सैमसंग ने सस्ता किया क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप वाला स्मार्टफोन

The Galaxy Z Flip comes with accidental damage cover, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24X7 dedicated call center support in India. Consumers can buy it in three color options of Mirror Gold, Mirror Purple and Mirror Black. Also Read - Samsung The Serif lifestyle TV, QLED 8K TV series launched in India; check details

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is being pitched as a lifestyle product aimed at those staying ahead of the curve. In India, the Galaxy Z Flip is available for purchase via the company’s official website, Amazon India and select retail stores. The Galaxy Z Flip addresses some of the key issues first observed with the Galaxy Fold introduced last year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Specifications, features

The foldable smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ foldable screen. This screen acts as the primary display and becomes available when you unfold the smartphone. When folded, there is a smaller 1.1-inch secondary screen with a resolution of 300 x 112 pixels. It is good to see notifications and even acts as a viewfinder but it is not very much useful.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

With the flip foldable smartphone, Samsung has strengthened the primary display and claims to use ultra-thin glass. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. There are dual 12-megapixel rear cameras and a 10-megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy Z Flip gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 3,300mAh battery. The smartphone supports 15W fast charging and wireless charging as well.

Story Timeline