News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip production may be affected by Coronavirus

News

South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics has temporarily shut down a smartphone plant in the South Korean city of Gumi. The shutdown came shortly after a plant employee tested positive for t

  • Published: February 24, 2020 11:29 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Hands on First Impressions (20)

South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics has temporarily shut down a smartphone plant in the South Korean city of Gumi. The shutdown came shortly after a plant employee tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). It is planning a complete disinfection work at the plant in Gumi by Sunday. The company is hoping to resume operations at the plant on Monday. Employees who made contact with the virus patient have quarantined themselves as a precautionary measure to stem the spread. A company official did maintain that the temporary shutdown is unlikely to affect the production of smartphones. However, things might change if the shutdown is more long-term.

As per a report from Yonhap news agency the Gumi plant also produces the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. This likely means that a prolonged shutdown can affect the Galaxy Z Flip shipments. The report also noted that South Korea has revealed 229 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. This brought the total number of infections to 433 in South Korea. The country also reported the second death of a coronavirus patient on Friday. This factory also makes the Samsung Galaxy Fold along with the Flip.

Watch: Z Flip First Look

Taking a look at the spread of Coronavirus, the disease has claimed more than 2,000 lives across the world. Thousands of people are currently infected with the virus with no slowdown in sight. As reported previously, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a clamshell design that is similar to the recently launched Motorola RAZR. The Z Fip unfolds to reveal a larger screen. Galaxy Z Flip unfolds to a 6.7-inch display with foldable glass.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions: Paving the way for the future

It sports Snapdragon 855+ SoC along with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. For cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with the dual rear camera setup. This includes a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor along with another 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

