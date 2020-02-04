The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone is one of the more anticipated devices. It is likely to launch alongside the Galaxy S20 series on February 11. The Galaxy Z Flip will come with a foldable clamshell screen design like the Motorola RAZR (2019) smartphone.

More information on the device is now online that gives us a glimpse at its performance. According to GizChina, the Geekbench listing for the device reveals some of the specifications along with more information. As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone comes with the model number SM-F700N.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Geekbench listing details

Taking a closer look, the device scores 725 in single-core tests, and 2,610 in multi-core tests. On the software front, the device runs Android 10 OS. Under the hood, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip smartphone will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ octa-core processor. In terms of memory, the device comes with 8GB of RAM.

It is important to note that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hasn’t been officially released yet. Hence, the Android software of the device should still be in its testing phase, which results in the underperforming scores, that should not be considered as definitive. We should wait for scores of actual retail models to see it hold in real-life situations.

Based on the previous leaks and rumors, the Galaxy Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display with slim bezels and a punch-hole camera at the top. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

For photography, the smartphone will have a dual-camera setup at the back. The setup will include a 12-megapixel primary sensor, paired with another 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The device also features a 10-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.