Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to cost $1,400; Galaxy S20 details leaked

Samsung is expected to launch its latest Galaxy S20 series alongside the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone on February 14. Tipster Max Weinbach claims that the upcoming Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will likely go on sale on March 6. The cited source also asserted that the Galaxy S20 Ultra could come with a price label of $1300, which is around Rs 92,720 in India.

The Galaxy S20-series phones is also said to feature water-resistance with an IP68 rating. The tipster also hinted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be available with a price tag of $1400, which is around Rs 99,500 in India. Previous reports claimed that the upcoming foldable phone from Samsung could cost $800, which he says is not correct.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip is said to be Samsung’s upcoming clamshell-style foldable phone. It will reportedly be seen competing the Motorola Razr (2019) foldable phone. Samsung’s new foldable phone is likely to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It is believed to feature a glass display, and a 3,300mAh battery. Weinbach also claims that Samsung will sell the new Galaxy Buds+ with a price label of $149.99, which is approximately Rs 10,700 in India.

The upcoming Galaxy Buds+ will be Samsung’s new pair of truly wireless earbuds. It is expected to offer improved Active Noise Isolation. Just recently, tipster Evan Blass revealed that Galaxy Buds+ will be offered for free to those who pre-order the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy Buds+ is tipped to house an 85mAh battery that could improve the battery life of earbuds to up to 12 hours. Samsung Galaxy Buds are rated to offer around 4 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. So, the improved battery life should come as a big change over its predecessor.

Features Samsung Galaxy S11 Price – Chipset Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core + 2.31 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) processor OS v10 (Q) operating system Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)-1440 x 3040 pixels Internal Memory 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Rear Camera 108MP + 13MP + 8MP Front Camera 10 MP Battery 4500 mAh