Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to feature a 3,300mAh battery: Report
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to reportedly come with 3,300mAh battery; all we know so far

Recently revealed information about the upcoming clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, suggests that the phone might be both cheaper and more powerful than the Moto Razr 2019.

  Published: January 15, 2020 4:57 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Korean brand Samsung had already started working on a Galaxy Fold sequel before the original Galaxy Fold had even officially launched. There have since been reports in the air about Samsung’s clamshell smartphone. Recently, the phone was certified by China’s 3C regulatory body. Rumors started floating that the phone might be called the Galaxy Z Flip. The certification revealed some interesting aspects like the phone supporting only 15W charging.

Now, XDA Developer Max Weinbach has provided new information on the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip. If it feels like you have heard that name somewhere, you’re right! Weinbach is the same guy who shared a hands-on video of the Galaxy S20 yesterday.

The developer reported that the Galaxy Fold 2 will indeed be called the Galaxy Z Flip. The new name is the third one we’ve heard after the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Bloom. The phone will reportedly sport an ultra-thin glass display with a layer of plastic on top. The layer of plastic will prevent the screen from easily scratching out.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip expected specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip will also feature a 3,300mAh battery. The battery seems to be slightly on the smaller size and is definitely a downgrade from the 4,380mAh battery sporting Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Z Flip will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. The chipset and battery combination should give the phone about as much power as say, the Galaxy S10.

While certainly a small battery for the year, the Galaxy Z Flip’s battery is still bigger than the only other clamshell phone we know – The Moto Razr 2019. The Moto Razr has an even smaller 2,510mAh battery. Further, it is also expected that the Galaxy Z Flip will be cheaper than the Moto Razr 2019. If this is the case, the Z Flip will be both cheaper and more powerful than its Motorola rival.

The Galaxy Z Flip will most likely launch at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. The event takes place in San Francisco on February 11. Also launching at the same event is the anticipated Galaxy S20, which again was referred to as the Galaxy S11 until a week ago.

  Published Date: January 15, 2020 4:57 PM IST

