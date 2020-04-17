Samsung seems to be on a roll when it comes to releasing software updates. The company is currently rolling out new updates for multiple devices across different price points. According to a new report, Samsung is currently rolling out a new update for its premium Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. As part of the update, the company is rolling out the April 2020 Android security patch to users in Europe. In addition, this update also brings various improvements to the device. The new information revealed that the update is currently rolling out in Italy. It will likely make its way to other European markets in the coming days. Let’s dig deeper of all the improvements that this update brings to the table. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G variant coming later this year: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip update details

According to a report from SamMobile, the new update comes with firmware version F700FXXU1ATD6. Beyond the latest Android security patch, the update also brings improvements to the Flex Mode in the camera app. Inspecting the changes, users can now use “more dramatic angles” by shifting the viewfinder preview on the bottom half of the screen. Before the update, the viewfinder was located on the top half of the screen along with controls at the bottom. The new update does not remove the old behavior. However, it does provide a quick and easy way to change the orientation. According to the report, users can simply double tap on the preview box to switch the position. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: A step forward in the right direction

Samsung will likely roll out the update as an over-the-air (OTA) package. Users can head to the “Software update” section in the Settings app to manually check for the update. If you don’t see the update then don’t worry as the company is likely rolling out the update in an incremental manner. It should reach your device in the coming weeks, if not days. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip mirror gold variant goes on sale today: Price, Specifications

Features Galaxy Z Flip Price 115,890 Chipset Snapdragon 855, Octa-Core, 2.8 GHz Processor OS Android v9.0 (Pie) Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display-1536 x 2152 pixels Internal Memory 12 GB RAM, 512 GB inbuilt Rear Camera 16 MP + 13 MP Dual Rear Front Camera 8 MP Front Camera Battery 3300 mAh