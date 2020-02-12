Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with ultra thin glass display launched

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip as the second foldable smartphone. The Korean company calls it as the smartphone for trendsetters and those who want to stay ahead. It is a clamshell device that comes in purple finish, as seen in various leaks before. The outer display is called a cover display and it shows notifications at glance. When unfolded, there is a 6.7-inch display that is definitely taller than standard smartphones.

The Galaxy Z Flip has a design similar to that of the Moto Razr. It comes in three different colors: Mirror Purple, Mirror Black and Mirror Gold. The real engineering here is the new ultra thin glass. While thin glass might sound brittle, Samsung says this glass is designed to be durable. It has a free stop hinge, meaning the hinge can hold the device in any angle. Samsung calls this Flex Mode. The company is also giving away YouTube Premium to those who buy this clamshell foldable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Launched at $1,380

Samsung also claims that the hinge is better than the one seen on the Galaxy Fold from last year. The company particularly claims that this new hinge ensures that dust cannot get between the flexible screen and the hinge. The company has made fibers to keep the dust out. The Galaxy Z Flip is priced at $1,380 and will be available from February 14, 2020. The company also announced a partnership with designer Thom Browne at the event.

There is a limited edition product coming as part of this tie-up. Samsung seems to be addressing the issues seen with Galaxy Fold when it first became available in April last year. There is an improved hinge that ensures dust cannot get inside. However, we need to see how it works in real life. In terms of specifications, there is a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. There is a 12-megapixel camera on the outside. It is joined by a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera.

There is also a 10-megapixel camera on the inside, housed inside a hole punch cutout. The Galaxy Z Flip features a 3,300mAh battery and supports 15W fact charging. They run One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box. It seems to lack headphone jack but at least has a set of stereo loudspeakers tuned by AKG.