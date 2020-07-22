comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked: Check details
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked: Check details

News

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year as it is the successor to the company's first foldable smartphone.

  • Published: July 22, 2020 11:59 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

The next Samsung foldable device will reportedly hit the market with the name Galaxy Z Fold 2. It seems that the brand has established the “Z” lineup as the one that will encompass all its folding screen devices. The phone is expected to be unveiled on August 5 at Samsung’s Unpacked event. However, ahead of the launch, the alleged official image with its renovated design has been leaked. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition; everything we know

The source of the new leak is the renowned leaker Ice Universe. As per the cited source’s the leaked image, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be launched in “Bronze Gold” as one of its color editions, just like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra flagship phone and Galaxy Buds Live TWS headphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G prices to be similar to last year

Watch: OnePlus Nord First Look and Unboxing

First alleged official image of the Galaxy Z Fold 2

The leaked render image is quite blurry, but some details can still be seen. The bottom left side of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a speaker grille. The right side houses a USB-C port and the primary microphone. We can also see a glimpse of its external screen. This extends further upwards, confirming that it is now larger than that of the original Galaxy Fold. There is also a speaker grille at the top that confirms that the smartphone has stereo speakers. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition price and camera details leaked online

The render also shows us the design of the rear camera module. The sensors are arranged in a rectangular module. The design is similar to what we have already seen in the leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Z Fold 2 is said to come with a triple rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor. It was previously rumored that the device might not be presented on August 5. However, in what appears to be a change of plans, the phone will indeed be announced on the mentioned date.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 22, 2020 11:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 to kick off on August 6
News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 to kick off on August 6
PUBG Mobile new features to stop spectating cheating system is live

Gaming

PUBG Mobile new features to stop spectating cheating system is live

OnePlus Nord launched in India: Here are the top 5 features

Photo Gallery

OnePlus Nord launched in India: Here are the top 5 features

OnePlus Nord launched in India: Here are the top 5 features of the smartphone

Photo Gallery

OnePlus Nord launched in India: Here are the top 5 features of the smartphone

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition

News

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition

Most Popular

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 to kick off on August 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition

Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today

Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35 goes on first sale today

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones
Best Phone with 5000mAh Battery

Top Products

Best Phone with 5000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition

News

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition
Best Samsung Camera Phone to buy in India

Top Products

Best Samsung Camera Phone to buy in India

हिंदी समाचार

MIUI 12 का अपडेट अगस्त तक इन शाओमी स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा, देखिए लिस्ट

Tata Sky ने पुराने हिंदी एनुअल पैक को किया रिप्लेस, अब इतने रुपये करने होंगे खर्च

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core स्मार्टफोन 3000mAh बैटरी और 8 MP कैमरा के साथ 5500 रुपये में लॉन्च

Asus ROG Phone 3 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च लाइव इवेंट

Realme C11 आज पहली बार 12 बजे Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा, सबसे कम कीमत में 5000mAh बैटरी

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing
BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Features

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu
Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

Reviews

Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review
Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 to kick off on August 6
News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 to kick off on August 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition

News

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition
Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today
Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35 goes on first sale today

News

Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35 goes on first sale today

new arrivals in india

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers