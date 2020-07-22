Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked: Check details

The next Samsung foldable device will reportedly hit the market with the name Galaxy Z Fold 2. It seems that the brand has established the “Z” lineup as the one that will encompass all its folding screen devices. The phone is expected to be unveiled on August 5 at Samsung’s Unpacked event. However, ahead of the launch, the alleged official image with its renovated design has been leaked. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition; everything we know

The source of the new leak is the renowned leaker Ice Universe. As per the cited source’s the leaked image, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be launched in “Bronze Gold” as one of its color editions, just like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra flagship phone and Galaxy Buds Live TWS headphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G prices to be similar to last year

First alleged official image of the Galaxy Z Fold 2

The leaked render image is quite blurry, but some details can still be seen. The bottom left side of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a speaker grille. The right side houses a USB-C port and the primary microphone. We can also see a glimpse of its external screen. This extends further upwards, confirming that it is now larger than that of the original Galaxy Fold. There is also a speaker grille at the top that confirms that the smartphone has stereo speakers. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition price and camera details leaked online

The render also shows us the design of the rear camera module. The sensors are arranged in a rectangular module. The design is similar to what we have already seen in the leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Z Fold 2 is said to come with a triple rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor. It was previously rumored that the device might not be presented on August 5. However, in what appears to be a change of plans, the phone will indeed be announced on the mentioned date.