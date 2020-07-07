According to rumors, Samsung will present several new smartphones at the upcoming “Unpacked” event that could take place on August 5. In addition to members of the Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the successor to the Galaxy Fold smartphone. Although many thought that it would have the Galaxy Fold 2 moniker, new information suggests that its name will be Galaxy Z Fold 2. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20, Google Pixel phones get July security update

This change makes a lot of sense since, after the announcement of the Galaxy Fold, the company launched the Galaxy Z Flip, inaugurating a new family of folding devices called the Galaxy Z. Samsung has always been quite clear about its intention on the Galaxy Z. According to the company, the name of the Z series “intuitively communicates with the idea of ​​a folding device. And, at the same time, offers a dynamic and youthful feeling.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

Another indication of Samsung’s possible name change policy is the Galaxy Fold page for the Samsung United States. That lists the Galaxy Z family name ahead of the Galaxy Fold name. Only time will tell if this change will take place. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch tipped for 5 August

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 expected features

Rumors about the successor to the Galaxy Fold point to a bigger screen on both the front and interior, along with revamped cameras and a next-gen Snapdragon 865 chipset. The outer display is likely to have a 6.23-inch screen, while the foldable one inside will feature a 7.7-inch display. It will likely opt for a punch-hole design for the front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could feature a triple camera rear module. The primary sensor will be a 64-megapixel unit, with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Moreover, it could also have a 25W fast charge with wireless and reverse wireless charging support. The device will be available in two storage variants of 256GB and 512GB.

