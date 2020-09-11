comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-bookings open in India | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-bookings open in India with new offers

Samsung has begun taking orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in India. The pre-bookings will start from September 14 and Samsung is offering a host of offers to make the deal sweeter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 folding

Earlier this month, Samsung detailed the Galaxy Z Fold 2 revealing all its features and prices. The newer model comes with a host of upgrades over the older Fold and makes foldable phones more desirable. If you wanted to own the Fold 2 in India, Samsung has some good news for you. You can pre-book a Fold 2 for yourself starting September 14 and there are a few good offers to make the deal sweeter. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Folding phablet adopts premium like nothing else

Pre-bookings for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will begin from September 14 via Samsung’s website and a few retailers. Customers availing this service will be entitled to a couple of offers. They will get four months of free YouTube Premium service along with a 22 percent discount on Office 365 subscription. Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI plans for 12 months. The exact availability of the phone is yet to be known. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Fold: How good are the 2020 upgrades?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Samsung’s second attempt at doing a large folding smartphone. The Z Fold 2 gets a bigger main display and an edge-to-edge Cover display for better productivity. Unlike the previous years, the Fold 2 doesn’t cost more than the international models. In India, you can buy the Fold 2 at a price of Rs 1,49,999. The phone will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colors. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2's multitasking capabilities revealed

Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications:

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a bigger and bolder version of the Galaxy Fold from 2019. The Fold 2 gets a bigger 7.6-inch 1768 x 2208 pixels display that folds from the middle. This display has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and has a punch-hole cutout for holding the video calling camera. Unlike the 2019 model, the 2020 Fold 2 uses an Ultra-thin glass for the display instead of the plastic. The Cover display on the outside measures 6.2-inches with a resolution of 816 x 2260 pixels. This display has extremely narrow bezels and a small cutout for the selfie camera as well.

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Inside, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 relies on a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset along with 12GB RAM as standard. The phone also comes with 256GB and 512GB storage options. There’s a 4500mah battery powering the phone and it comes with support for 25W fast wired charging. There’s support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well. The Fold 2 runs on Samsung’s OneUI 2.5 with additional enhancements to aid multitasking with the bigger display.

Samsung set to double production of Galaxy Fold 2

Samsung set to double production of Galaxy Fold 2

When it comes to the cameras, there is a triple camera setup at the back. There are three 12-megapixel cameras, with one of them being a wide-angle and another one being an ultra-wide angle. A third camera is a telephoto unit. Both the front cameras use 10-megapixel sensors each.

Best Sellers