Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leaks, shows bezel-less display, triple cameras
  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 renders leaked: Bezel-less displays, triple cameras and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 renders leaked: Bezel-less displays, triple cameras and more

The official renders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 have been leaked. The Fold 2 is expected to come in two colours.

  • Published: July 30, 2020 1:01 PM IST
Source: MySmartPrice

Samsung’s UNPACKED event is scheduled for August 5 and this time, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected along with the Galaxy Note 20 series. The Z Fold 2 is expected to come as the successor to the original Fold from last year. While a few specifications have leaked, there was a vague idea about how the phone looked. Well, thanks to a fresh set of leaks, we now have the official set of renders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Also Read - Samsung M31s with 6,000mAh battery, Infinity-O display launched in India at Rs. 19,499

Renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal has come up with a set of official renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Straight away, the new model looks more premium than its predecessor. The Fold 2 retains the same phablet-esque form factor but with slimmer bezels. The main display on the inside seems to have borderless design. The internal camera is being held up in a punch-hole cutout instead of a massive notch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched: Price, sale, full specifications and more

The same treatment goes for the outside. The Cover display, as Samsung likes to call it, also sheds its chunky bezels in favour of a narrow-bezel design. This display too has a punch-hole cutout for holding the front camera. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition price and camera details leaked online

The hinge design is also different and we expect Samsung to bring an improved version of the hinge from the Galaxy Z Flip. It is still a thick phone and Samsung seems to have retained the side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The rear is where the Fold 2 tries to imitate the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series. The camera hump is massive but it has the same colour tone as the main body. There are three cameras here, with rumours suggesting a 64-megapixel main camera. The other two cameras are using 12-megapixel sensors. Chances are that you will find telephoto and wide-angle cameras respectively.

Source: MySmartPrice

The Z Fold 2 has been shown in the renders in two colours. One of them is called Mystic Bronze and the other one is Mystic Black.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications

If specifications are your concern, the Z Fold 2 seems like a mighty powerful smartphone. That big display on the inside measures 7.7-inches and it uses Samsung’s AMOLED panel. This display will have its refresh rate dialled up to 120Hz. The 6.3-inch Cover display will simply have a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The Fold 2 is expected to use the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset along with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Given that it will support 5G networks, the combines battery capacity of 4356mAh should help it last a day. Moreover, there will be support for 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The main camera could use a 64-megapixel sensor similar to the Galaxy S20. The other two 12-megapixel cameras could end up being telephoto and wide-angle camera respectively.

For all these niceties, Samsung is expected to charge a price of $1980, which is the same as the original Fold from last year.

