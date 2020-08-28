Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be flaunted in Unpacked Part 2

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event this August was already crowded with a bunch of devices. This included everything from the new Galaxy Note 20 phones to the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds. One of the five new products unveiled at the event was the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets One UI 2.5 update

While the foldable successor to the Galaxy Fold from 2019 was announced, Samsung feels the device did not get the attention it requires. Now, reports claim that the South Korean tech brand will be hosting a separate event just for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Obviously, the new event will also be another virtual one and is set to take place on September 1, 10 am ET.

Samsung confirmed that it will be exploring in-depth, the ground-breaking features of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. If the event will be anything like the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event from August 5, we will also likely see inside stories from the time that went behind designing the dual-screen folding phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will also be available for pre-ordering on the same date, likely right after the event's conclusion. Reports have also suggested that the company is to spill the beans on the Thom Browne Edition of the phone along with the price and availability. Thanks to the device already being announced though, we already know the specifications.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets with a 7.6-inch Super AMOLED flexible display for the Main Screen. This display also gets a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. Users can opt for the adaptive mode that drops it to 60Hz occasionally. The secondary Cover Screen is a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is 6mm thick and has a thinner gap between the display when folded.

For the chipset, Samsung using Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865+ chipset. This also brings the support for 5G connectivity to the Fold 2. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has three cameras at the back. There is also a fingerprint sensor too. Samsung is expected to reveal more details about the camera and other details in the weeks to come.