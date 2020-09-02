comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Fold comparison | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Fold: How good are the 2020 upgrades?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 brings a host of upgrades over the older Fold, With a bigger display and more firepower, is the new Fold worthy of its $2,000 price tag? We find out.

  • Published: September 2, 2020 11:26 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and it already seems like a massive generational leap over the older model. The smartphone gains highly improved displays, newer cameras and a more of that folding magic in more efficient ways. The new Fold also gets newer Snapdragon 865+ chip along with a high-refresh-rate folding display on the inside. The upgrades seem vast when compared to the last generation model. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to have 16GB LPDDR5 RAM

If you are among the lucky few to own the first generation Galaxy Fold, you might be considering an upgrade to the newer model. But should you? Even though Samsung will relieve you with a good exchange price for the older phone, should you consider spending the extra for the Fold 2? Take a look. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch set for September 10: Check specifications, expected India price

Display and Design Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video, retains the display crease

The older Galaxy Fold had two displays of varying sizes. The Cover Display on the Fold measured 4.6-inches with a resolution of 720 x 1680 pixels. The display also had thick bezels to the sides. The main display on the inside used a foldable OLED panel measuring 7.3-inches with a pixel resolution of 1536 x 2152.

With the newer Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung is offering a bigger Cover Display measuring 6.2-inches with 816 x 2260 pixels and an aspect ratio of 25:9. The Main display on the inside gets slimmer bezels measuring 7.6-inches and 120Hz refresh rate. The cameras are stacked in punch-hole cutout instead of the notches.

Specifications

samsung

Under the hood, the original Galaxy Fold featured an Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485) processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chip with an octa-core CPU. Unlike the Fold’s single variant, the new Fold 2 comes in two variants. One of them comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage whereas the top-end model comes with 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There’s 12GB RAM available onboard as standard.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes in two variants. There are a base 256GB storage and a top-end 512GB variant as well. Samsung says the Fold 2 costs $1,999 although it hasn’t clarified it for the variants.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy Fold had a 12-megapixel primary camera, a secondary 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and another 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video calling, there was a 10-megapixel main camera adjoined by a 8-megapixel depth camera. The Cover Display had a 10-megapixel camera as well.

For the new Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung has used a triple camera setup. There’s a 12-megapixel primary camera, a secondary 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and another 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For the front camera, there’s a 10-megapixel camera for the main display and another 10-megapixel camera for the Cover Display.

Battery

Both the Galaxy Fold models feature split battery designs. The original Galaxy Fold comes with a combined capacity of 4380mAh battery. This is accompanied by 15W fast charging as well as 15W fast wireless charging. The phone also supported 4.5W of reverse wireless charging.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets a few upgrades in these areas. There’s a 4500mAh battery now with support for 25W fast wired charging. There’s also 15W wireless charging and a 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

