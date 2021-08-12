Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 available details in India confirmed

Samsung has not yet announced the pricing of the two new foldables dubbed the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in India. Going by the track record, we expect the South Korean smartphone manufacturer to reveal the India pricing of the new premium foldables soon, possibly by end of today or in the next few days to come. What Samsung has now confirmed is the availability of the two flagship foldables. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pictures: Stylish new design, much improved specs

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been confirmed to be available on Flipkart e-commerce website as well as on Samsung's official estore. The release date of the foldables in India has not been revealed by the smartphone manufacturer yet.

While Samsung is yet to reveal official pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but the products have already been put for pre-bookings in India. To prebook the new Galaxy foldable phones, you will need to head over to Samsung's official India website and click on the prereseve option displayed right on the screen.

Samsung has announced exclusive benefits for consumers who pre-book Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip. Consumers who pre-book either of the foldables will get Galaxy SmartTag free of cost, which is worth Rs 2699.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 price

As per the global pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been launched at a price of $1,799.99, which roughly translates to around Rs 1,33,600. The foldable phone comes in vibrant colours including Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver options. The Fold 3 comes in two configurations including 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

Coming to the more stylish Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, it has been launched at a price of $999.99, which roughly translates to around Rs 74,200. The flip phone comes in many vibrant colours including Cream, Green, Gray, Lavender, Phantom Black, Pink, and White.