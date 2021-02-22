Samsung is soon expected to launch another foldable smartphone, allegedly called the Galaxy Z Fold 3, for which we have started seeing leaks and rumours. The most recent one suggests that the new Samsung foldable device could borrow one of the popular features (S Pen support) of the Galaxy Note series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Does the Exynos 9825 make it as good as the Galaxy Note 10+?

This new information suggests throws light on how the Samsung Galaxy Note series’ feature’s reach is expanding to more and more Samsung phones. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 sale kicks off tomorrow at 12PM, here are the best deals and offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S Pen in works

As per a report by ETNews, we might see the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with the S Pen support. This will make the first Samsung foldable phone and the second phone (other than the Galaxy Note series) with S Pen. Also Read - Samsung may dump Tizen and launch next Galaxy Watch with Android's Wear OS

To recall, the South Korean major recently launched the Galaxy S21 Ultra with S Pen support, making the functionality no longer exclusive to the Note devices.

It is revealed that Samsung has finally come up with a way of incorporating the S Pen in its foldable smartphone, after surpassing various issues. Issues such as making the digitiser (which recognises the S Pen movement) open to the folding mechanism, and the stylus’ impact on the foldable screen tolerable for the display, seems to have been taken care of.

There are chances that the Samsung foldable phone might come with UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) screen that has been made to support the S Pen. The UTG display has also been seen in the predecessor model.

With this, the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, is expected to go into mass production in May and possibly launch in the second half of this year.

If this becomes a reality, a foldable smartphone with a stylus will also be a first in the industry and is expected to attract many eyeballs.

Does it mean the end of the Galaxy Note lineup?

The news of the end of the Galaxy Note iteration has been afloat in the air for some time now. With Samsung extending the support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the news seems to become close to reality.

And with more information on more Samsung phones getting the feature, there are high chances the company might stop making Galaxy Note phones altogether and leave them as ‘the one in our memories.’

What do you think of the same? Comment below!