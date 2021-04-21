Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs leak again, hint at a compact design

Folding smartphone fans have long waited for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and there’s a good reason behind it – this could finally be a folding phone that attains near perfection. While Samsung is yet to reveal anything officially on this front, some recent leaks have now revealed details about the size as well as the chipset. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to shrink in size but gain more performance. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F52 launch expected to take place soon, gets Wi-Fi certification

Renowned tipster Ice Universe has shared some details about the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 3 on Twitter. It is said that Samsung is shrinking the size of the phone’s form factor by some margin. That also means the display is going to be more compact in comparison to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Cover Display is now said to measure 5.4-inches, which is substantially smaller than the 6.3-inch canvas. Also Read - Samsung launches pick-up and drop service for smartphones, tablets in India: How to use

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications leak

Along with the smaller display, the compact form factor is also accompanying a lighter chassis, courtesy of the new Armor Frame. The Armor Frame is composed of either titanium or carbon fiber, both materials being lighter than aluminum and steel. Hence, users could find it easier to operate and carry it around. Also Read - Top five smart TVs under Rs 30,000 best suited for watching cricket this IPL 2021 season

While the form factor gets more compact, the performance credentials are expected to go up. Samsung is said to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chip on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and that promises superior performance than the 2020 model, at least on paper. The choice of Snapdragon 888 isn’t surprising, given that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to cost the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Samsung is also said to have included water resistance on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This is an interesting development given that folding phones are tricky to bake with water and dust resistance IP ratings. The Motorola Razr series currently has some amount of water resistance coating to prevent water damage.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to launch along with the Galaxy Z Flip 2 later in the year. Rumours suggest that Samsung is working out a way to bring S Pen support the Galaxy Z Fold 3 without giving it its own silo. Many say that the arrival of the S Pen could omit the need for a new Galaxy Note phablet device.

To support the S Pen, Samsung is said to use a new layer of Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) that’s strong enough to hold itself against the pen’s pressure. At the same time, it is also expected to do the folding function better.