Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with under-display camera

Samsung has already started working on its next Galaxy S flagship smartphone. Besides developing the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung is reportedly working on its next generation foldable phone dubbed Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung is said to release the next foldable phone in the third quarter of 2021. There's no official confirmation but the company on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 yet.

A new report coming from a Korean publication suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with an under-display camera, unlike its predecessor. The ETNews report suggests that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is adopting an under-display camera technology for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3. This is the first time that Samsung is opting for such an innovative camera technology for its foldable series.

We have seen smartphone manufacturers use the under-display camera system on devices but the pictures clicked were not particularly great. To resolve this issue and ensure that the camera of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is better than the predecessor – Galaxy Z Fold 2 – Samsung is said to use some "special display design" that "widens the pixels over the camera sensor allowing more light to get through."

The report further notes, “Samsung Electronics plans to solve the issue with a special display design. “It is heard that Samsung Electronics is designing a display that has wider pixel spacing in the area where UDC will be placed in order to secure opening ratio and so that there will not be an issue with taking pictures.” said one industry official who is familiar with the situation.”

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is already working on the Galaxy S21 series under which the company is said to launch three flagship devices including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The global versions of the three Samsung flagship phones are said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875 flagship processor while the models heading to India are expected to be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 chipset. All three phones are said to run on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.