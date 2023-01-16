comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may adopt ‘droplet’ style hinge: Check camera, display and other major specs here
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may adopt ‘droplet’ style hinge: Check camera, display and other major specs here

Samsung's upcoming flagship foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 5, will reportedly feature a "droplet" style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease.

  • Galaxy Z Fold 5 will reportedly feature a "droplet" style hinge.
  • The new Z Fold 5 is expected to feature water resistance.
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a thickness of 6.5mm.
Samsung’s upcoming flagship foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 5, will reportedly feature a “droplet” style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease. According to tipster Ice Universe, the tech giant internally refers to the design as a “dumbbell” hinge, reports 9To5Google. This would not be the first time that the company has updated its design. For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 offered special brushes for dust protection over the original Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 also has a new hinge design employed. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 37,499, check offers here

The tipster also claimed that the new Z Fold 5 is expected to feature water resistance even with the new hinge. The company is expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in August this year, the report said. Also Read - Google will now let you see speaker notes while presenting slides in Meet

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications:

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a thickness of 6.5mm instead of 6.3mm like the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The device will continue to feature a 7.6-inch foldable display that will offer a resolution of 1768 x 2208 pixels. The external and internal displays of the Z Fold 5 will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Also Read - Twitter offers new incentive for advertisers to return on platform

In terms of specifications, the smartphone will come with a 108-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and dual-pixel PDAF. It will be assisted by a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel camera for ultra-wide shots. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 985, means it may not feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which powers the Galaxy S23 series.

Meanwhile, Samsung has confirmed that its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023 will take place on February 1 and the company will unveil the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones with a few other things during the event. Now, the smartphone maker has announced that the consumers in India can pre-reserve Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S series smartphone. Pre-reserved customers will be eligible for early access and special offers on purchasing the new Galaxy S series smartphone.

Customers can pre-reserve the flagship Galaxy S series by paying a token amount of Rs 1999 on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon.in and leading retail outlets across India. Consumers who pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy S series smartphone will get pre-reserve benefit worth Rs 5000. To avail the benefit, consumers need to purchase and activate the device before March 31, 2023.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2023 10:39 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 16, 2023 10:47 AM IST
