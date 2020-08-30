comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite is coming to India | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite is coming to India: All you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite has been spotted on Samsung India’s official support pages. Although no further information is available right now.

  Published: August 30, 2020 11:22 AM IST
(Representational image)

Samsung launched the first Galaxy Fold last year as the brand’s first-ever folding device. Ever since, the company has been looking to expand the fold line, even giving the series its own dedicated ‘Z’ nomenclature since the Galaxy Z flip. Now, Samsung is reportedly bringing a ‘lite’ folding phone in the Z series, and yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite is coming to the Indian market. Also Read - Galaxy S20 FE name and design accidentally confirmed by Samsung on its website

While the name of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite is not yet confirmed, it is an assumption on a new phone with the model number SM-F415F. The F here usually represents the brand’s folding devices. The lower number on the other hand, as pointed out by GSMarena likely means a lower-end phone than the top-notch Galaxy Fold devices, which will also be cheaper. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals two cooling systems

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

The new model has been spotted on Samsung India’s official support pages and while there are no details about the smartphone right now, the listing’s existence confirms that the Galaxy Z Fold Lite will come to India. Samsung also brought Lite variants of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 to India earlier this year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon: Check expected specifications

Rumors suggest that the new folding Lite phone will come with a Snapdragon 865 onboard. However, the rumor suggests that the phone would lose its 5G ability and the Ultra Thin Glass layer. Other cost-cutting methods are also expected. A rumored pricing number that has been floating around is the USD 1,100 figure. This would make the phone cheaper than all the other folding phones by Samsung yet. The new phone could come in black and purple color variants.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets its own event on September 1

In other new, we recently learned that Samsung will host a Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 as a dedicated event for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which was overshadowed by the Note 20 series during its launch on August 5. Obviously, the new event will also be another virtual one and is set to take place on September 1, 10 am ET.

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया 395 दिनों की वैलिडिटी वाला प्लान, अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग और डाटा का मिलेगा लाभ

Asus लॉन्च करने वाला है चार बजट स्मार्टफोन्स, लीक्स आई सामने

Airtel के इन तीन प्रीपेड प्लान्स के साथ मिलेंगे फ्री डाटा कूपन्स

834 रुपये प्रति महीने में आज खरीदें Realme C11, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

64MP कैमरे और 5,000mAh बैटरी वाले Motorola One Fusion+ की सेल आज

