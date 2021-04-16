We are seeing more folding phones emerge from various brands these days but it is Samsung that could unveil the first folding tablet. Based on recent leaks, Samsung is working on a tri-fold tablet device, expected to be called the Galaxy Z Fold Tab and it could launch as soon as early next year. This is expected to come after this year’s rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 folding smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India launch on April 28: Specs, Amazon availability, expected price

The leak comes courtesy of Gizmochina, confirming Samsung is working on this tri-fold folding tablet device. Samsung was originally expected to launch this tri-fold tablet in 2021 but the report cites the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason behind the delayed launch. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to launch by August 2021, i.e. on time. Also Read - Most affordable smartphones with telephoto camera to buy in April 2021: Realme X3 SuperZoom, Samsung Galaxy A72, and more

Samsung working on tri-fold tablet device

The Galaxy Z Fold Tab is expected to feature a dual-hinge design allowing for the folding display to fold from two areas. The dual hinges could allow Samsung to accommodate a larger display akin to a conventional modern-day tablet that could be folded into the size of a smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not have S-Pen silo, could get a dedicated case

The report also mentions the presence of a new S-Pen stylus for the Galaxy Z Fold Tab. The tablet is said to feature a new generation of Ultra-Thin Glass, which could allow stylus input without damaging the display. The S Pen will be different from the current stylus and will feature Bluetooth for wireless connectivity.

The tip mentions that this new generation of Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) will be stronger and debit on this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone. Samsung debuted UTG with the Galaxy Z Flip in 2020 as a stronger alternate material to the plastic folding OLED display from the original Galaxy Fold.

Given that the Galaxy Z Fold Tab is expected to launch next year, there are chances that Samsung could opt for next year’s Snapdragon 800 series flagship chipset. The cost of the device might be high, making it compete with the highest-end Apple iPad Pro 12-inch variant. However, it could be the first tablet device with a folding display.

Samsung currently sells the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip in India as part of its folding devices lineup. The Galaxy Z Flip has a flip phone form factor similar to the Motorola Razr 5G whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 2 folds out into a smaller tablet-sized device.