Samsung has taken further steps in the foldable smartphone arena with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both the new foldable smartphones have made their entry via the Galaxy Unpacked event today.

The new Samsung foldables comes with upgrades in the spec sheet and strive to be more durable than before. They also include better optimisations, mainly with third-party apps from Microsoft and Google. Have a read to know mre about them.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is here

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 carries forward the design ethos of its successor and opens like a book. When unfolded, there is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate. When folded, you will see a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen that also supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

Here’s something new. The phone comes with an under-the-display 4-megapixel selfie camera, thus, making the phone truly bezel-less. The cover camera (on the secondary screen) is rated at 10-megapixel and isn’t tugged under the screen.

There are three rear cameras arranged vertically, much like on the Galaxy S21 phones. The setup includes a main camera, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens: all rated at 12-megapixel.

Another thing that is a first for a foldable phone is the IPX8 water and dust resistance. And that’s not it. The device is the first foldable to come with support for an S Pen. After the Galaxy S21 Ultra, this the latest Galaxy phone to get the capability taken from the Note series.

The phone is backed by a 4,400mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging and 10W wireless fast charging. It will be available in two RAM/Storage variants: 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB. It runs Android 11 with Samsung One UI on top.

Other details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G support, Samsung Pay, and more. The device comes in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver colours.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is here

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with the same clamshell design we saw when the first Z Flip arrived. There are two displays too: a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED secondary screen placed on the outer portion of the phone.

The device gets dual rear cameras (12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide cameras) and a 10-megapixel front camera. It also comes in two RAM/Storage options: 8GB/256GB and 8GB/128GB. There is a smaller 3,300mAh battery as compared to the Z Fold 3. It supports 15W wired and 10W wireless fast charging. It also comes with IPX8 certification and Samsung Pay. It comes in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black colour options.

Both phones are powered by a 5nm octa-core chip (most likely the Snapdragon 888 one), support reverse wireless charging, run Android 11 with Samsung One UI, and stereo speakers. They both have an Armor Aluminum build and come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

They also come with new Flex mode features such as a multi-active window, the ability to join video calls via the second screen, and more. As revealed previously, the new foldables will be better optimised to support apps from Google and Microsoft to make things easier for people.

The price?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at $1,799 (around Rs 1,33,000), while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes across as more affordable: it starts at $999 (around Rs 74,000). Their Indian prices are still not out but we expect the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to fall under a lakh.

The pre-orders have opened up and the sale will begin from August 27 in the US, Europe, and South Korea. The Indian availability is still under the wraps.