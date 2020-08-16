comscore Samsung Game Launcher update adds new features | BGR India
  • Samsung Game Launcher update adds Instant Games and in-game notifications
Samsung Game Launcher update adds Instant Games and in-game notifications

These features are very similar to those present in the OnePlus' Game Space application.

  Published: August 16, 2020 4:16 PM IST
Samsung has released an update for its Game Launcher by adding new sections to the application and introducing a number of new features. Among them are the addition of Instant Games and the option to receive in-game notifications. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 likely to skip ToF sensor next year

These features are very similar to those present in the OnePlus’ Game Space application, which recently got an update to bring these functions. At the time, the company implemented new statistics for users to track more detailed data about their games. In addition, the update was responsible for adding Instant Games to the OnePlus phones. Also Read - Some Samsung Galaxy A-series devices could receive 3 major Android updates

The changes in the Samsung Game Launcher were spotted by the Twitter user @TestingCatalog. He verified the presence of an entirely new tab in the application after an update. In this section, users can see all the Instant Games available for the Galaxy phones and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great battery life, impressive cameras, value for money

Samsung’s Game Launcher Instant Games

Most of the instant games are provided by the FRVR Games platform. It produces titles like Drag Race FRVR, Basketball FRVR, Hex FRVR, Gold Train FRVR, and more. At the moment, it remains unclear whether the Samsung app is just hosting the Google Play Instant Games library or whether it’s new indexing.

It is worth noting that Instant Games will allow users to play some casual games directly on their smartphones without needing to download and install it first. Samsung will also likely work with more developers to expand this list of offering in the coming days.

Moreover, new in-game notifications can be accessed by pressing the menu button in the upper right corner. And then selecting the Game Notifications option. The tab lists all notifications sent by games installed on your smartphone. The notification tab requires individual system permissions to function. It also gives you the option to filter information by date or by game.

  Published Date: August 16, 2020 4:16 PM IST

Best Sellers