Samsung Gear S3 and Gear Sport getting Tizen 4 update that adds new features

Samsung has started roll out of Tizen 4 to the Gear S3 Classic, Gear S3 Frontier and Gear Sport smartwatches. The update comes while the wearable industry, barring Apple, struggles to sell a number of smartwatches to consumers around the world. The new update, according to XDA Developers, comes with the version number R760XXU2DSA1/R760OXA2DSA1 for the Gear S3 and R600XXU1BSA1/R600OXA1BSA1 for the Gear Sport. The 299MB download for Samsung’s smartwatches will bump the version of Tizen operating system to v4.0.0.2. The changelog accompanied by this update reveals that Samsung Health will now support various indoor workouts and back-to-back workout after Tizen 4 update.

The Samsung Health Widget will now support and provide information pertaining to sleep stages. There are two advanced modes being added to the system, namely Theater and Sleep, that are aimed to keep user from disturbance during specific time and place. These new modes can be toggled from the quick settings panel. The Tizen 4 update also revamps the quick panel with newly added quick settings for easier and faster interaction while messages update allows users to save draft messages. The update also shows MMS image on notification cover view and animated messages are automatically played.

Samsung says replying to messages is now quicker and easier and there is support for over 1,000 emojis. After the update, Samsung Gear S3 or Gear Sport users will be able to change to different music play source on Watch instead of using a phone. There is also improved categorizing of menu for better discovery of features. XDA Developers report that after the update, Gear users can take screenshots by pressing and holding the power button and swiping the screen from left to right.

Watch: Apple Watch Series 4 First Look

There is also new permissions management, which is reportedly similar to the one present in Android 6.0 Marshmallow. When you open an app requiring permission to access storage or microphone, there will be a prompt to allow or deny the request. Permissions can also be managed from Settings >> Apps >> Permissions. It also notes that sliding down the Quick Settings menu is now much smoother. The update is being rolled out in a staged manner and will reach devices in the coming weeks.