Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor could be called 'Galaxy Watch Active'

Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartwatch, which is codenamed ‘Pulse’. It is said to be the successor of the Gear Sport watch, which was unveiled last year. The development of the SM-R500 model started earlier in December last year with R500XXE0ARL5 being the initial software version.

SamMobile reports that “the company is likely to push its Galaxy branding to the wearable series”. Thus, the smartwatch could possibly be named Galaxy Watch Active. Notably, the old Gear Sport came with SM-R600 model number, so it remains to be seen whether the alleged watch would be a bigger upgrade or just a minor iteration. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active has also passed FCC with the listing showing the back of the wearable device. Samsung has previously used the name Active in its smartphone lineup, which usually refers to the company’s range of phones with durable and waterproof designs.

As of now, the specifications of the device is still unknown; however, as per previous leaks and rumors the alleged watch could come with 4GB of internal storage, and run Samsung’s Tizen OS. As the name suggests, the sequel to the Gear Sport could be for Active fitness geeks, and might be offered in both LTE as well as Wi-Fi variants. Reports suggest that the watch could feature an AMOLED panel with minimal bezels. Samsung is also said to be working on new versions of the Gear Fit fitness tracker and the IconX wireless earbuds.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

While it is yet to make an official announcement, Samsung is expected to unveil the wearable alongside the Galaxy S10 smartphones on February 20 ahead of MWC 2019. At the event, the company is also expected to flaunt a 5G-enabled Galaxy S10+ with four cameras. Additionally, the South Korean giant will be seen battling Huawei, LG, and other brands with regards to introducing a foldable phone in the market.