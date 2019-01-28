comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor could be called 'Galaxy Watch Active'
News

Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor could be called 'Galaxy Watch Active'

News

A new report suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch Active could be the successor to the Gear Sport watch.

  • Published: January 28, 2019 12:38 PM IST
samsung-gear-sport-review-watch-face

Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartwatch, which is codenamed ‘Pulse’. It is said to be the successor of the Gear Sport watch, which was unveiled last year. The development of the SM-R500 model started earlier in December last year with R500XXE0ARL5 being the initial software version.

SamMobile reports that “the company is likely to push its Galaxy branding to the wearable series”. Thus, the smartwatch could possibly be named Galaxy Watch Active. Notably, the old Gear Sport came with SM-R600 model number, so it remains to be seen whether the alleged watch would be a bigger upgrade or just a minor iteration. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active has also passed FCC with the listing showing the back of the wearable device. Samsung has previously used the name Active in its smartphone lineup, which usually refers to the company’s range of phones with durable and waterproof designs.

As of now, the specifications of the device is still unknown; however, as per previous leaks and rumors the alleged watch could come with 4GB of internal storage, and run Samsung’s Tizen OS. As the name suggests, the sequel to the Gear Sport could be for Active fitness geeks, and might be offered in both LTE as well as Wi-Fi variants. Reports suggest that the watch could feature an AMOLED panel with minimal bezels. Samsung is also said to be working on new versions of the Gear Fit fitness tracker and the IconX wireless earbuds.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

While it is yet to make an official announcement, Samsung is expected to unveil the wearable alongside the Galaxy S10 smartphones on February 20 ahead of MWC 2019. At the event, the company is also expected to flaunt a 5G-enabled Galaxy S10+ with four cameras. Additionally, the South Korean giant will be seen battling Huawei, LG, and other brands with regards to introducing a foldable phone in the market.

  • Published Date: January 28, 2019 12:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Honor View20 teardown reveals small-sized heat pipe, easily replaceable battery
thumb-img
News
Google I/O 2019 dates announced
thumb-img
News
How Oppo plans to hide the punch-hole camera
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp is rolling out its Picture-in-Picture feature on its web version

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor could be called 'Galaxy Watch Active'

Honor View20 teardown reveals small-sized heat pipe, easily replaceable battery

Apple seems to be working on new 10-inch iPad and iPad Mini 5

Facebook denies claims that half of its accounts are fake

Huawei Mate 9 is now getting Android 9 Pie update in select markets

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor could be called 'Galaxy Watch Active'

News

Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor could be called 'Galaxy Watch Active'
5 smartphone deals you shouldn't miss out on

Deals

5 smartphone deals you shouldn't miss out on
LG G8 ThinQ press renders leak ahead of launch

News

LG G8 ThinQ press renders leak ahead of launch
Nokia 9, punch-hole camera launching at MWC 2019

News

Nokia 9, punch-hole camera launching at MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9: Leaked teaser hints at a February launch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner

News

Xiaomi Mi 9: Leaked teaser hints at a February launch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी U1 में अब फिंगरप्रिंट से क्लिक होगी फोटो

व्हाट्सएप वेब में भी आया ये खास फीचर, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

नोकिया 1 प्लस का डिजाइन रेंडर और स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक, शाओमी के रेडमी गो को दे सकता है टक्कर

Redmi Note 7 का 128GB स्टोरेज वाला वेरिएंट इस हफ्ते होगा लॉन्च!

रिलायंस 'Jio Celebration Pack': पांच दिनों तक डेली मिलेगा एक्सट्रा 2 जीबी डाटा फ्री, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट

News

Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor could be called 'Galaxy Watch Active'
News
Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor could be called 'Galaxy Watch Active'
Honor View20 teardown reveals small-sized heat pipe, easily replaceable battery

News

Honor View20 teardown reveals small-sized heat pipe, easily replaceable battery
Apple seems to be working on new 10-inch iPad and iPad Mini 5

News

Apple seems to be working on new 10-inch iPad and iPad Mini 5
Facebook denies claims that half of its accounts are fake

News

Facebook denies claims that half of its accounts are fake
Huawei Mate 9 is now getting Android 9 Pie update in select markets

News

Huawei Mate 9 is now getting Android 9 Pie update in select markets