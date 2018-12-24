Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor in the works: Report

Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartwatch, which is codenamed ‘Pulse’. It is said to be the successor to the Gear Sport watch, which was unveiled last year. The development of the SM-R500 started this month with R500XXE0ARL5 being the initial software version, SamMobile reports.

The report states that ”the vendor is likely to push its Galaxy branding to the wearable, just as it did with its new watch.” Thus, the smartwatch could possibly be named Galaxy Sport. Notably, the old Gear Sport came with SM-R600 model number, so it remains to be seen whether the alleged watch would be a bigger upgrade or just a minor iteration.

Watch: Samsung Gear Sport and Fit Pro – Hands-On

As of now, the specifications are still behind the curtains; however, we do know that the alleged watch could come with 4GB of RAM and run Samsung’s OS for Tizen. As the name suggests, the sequel to the Gear Sport could be for fitness freaks, and might be offered in both LTE as well as Wi-Fi variants. Reports suggest that the watch could feature an AMOLED panel with minimal bezels.

Samsung is yet to confirm the launch of the same, but the company is expected to unveil it alongside the next generation of Galaxy S series in February 2019 ahead of MWC 2019 at Barcelona. The company is expected to flaunt a 5G-enabled Galaxy S10+ with four cameras for a special edition. Additionally, the South Korean giant will be seen battling Huawei, LG, and other brands with regards to introducing a foldable phone in the market.