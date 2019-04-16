comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Good Lock brings an alternative for the missing notification LED on Samsung Galaxy S10 series
News

Samsung Good Lock brings an alternative for the missing notification LED on Samsung Galaxy S10 series

News

Samsung has updated the EdgeLighting+ plugin that is available on the Good Lock app to support the display cutouts that are present on the Galaxy S10 series devices.

  • Published: April 16, 2019 1:49 PM IST
Samsung Good Lock EdgeLighting

Samsung has just released a new version of its in-house Good Lock app to bring an alternative for the missing notification LED on the Samsung Galaxy S10 devices. This is likely to be useful for all Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e users who are missing out on the LED notification light that was present on previous Samsung Galaxy S series devices. Taking a closer look at the new update and notification LED alternative, Samsung has updated the EdgeLighting+ plugin that is available on the Good Lock app to support the display cutouts that are present on the Galaxy S10 series devices.

The EdgeLighting+ plugin adds a number of different effects giving users additional customization options over what we generally get from the regular Edge Lighting feature. This means that users will see the edges of the camera cutout light up whenever the device receives a notification from select apps and phone calls instead of the entire display lighting up. To make things easier, Samsung has named this new effect as “Eclipse” in the “EdgeLighting+” plugin.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

The new update was initially spotted by SamMobile, and the report terms the “notification LED” alternative as partial in nature. This is because the feature does not seem to work for third-party apps like WhatsApp when the screen is off. It is unclear why the “Eclipse” effect does not seem to work for third-party apps when the screen is turned off. It may have to do with battery life or maybe some limitation based on pre-installed system app and the user apps that are installed later.

Samsung Galaxy S10 software update makes the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor faster

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10 software update makes the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor faster

According to the report, users can change the color of the notification based on the app and the length of the animation around the camera cut-out. It is worth noting that users will need to enable the Edge Lighting option from the “Edge screen” menu in the “Display” section in the “Settings” app.

  • Published Date: April 16, 2019 1:49 PM IST

Editor's Pick

PhonePe crosses 2 billion transaction milestone, claims 50 million monthly active users
News
PhonePe crosses 2 billion transaction milestone, claims 50 million monthly active users
Xiaomi to launch new Mi TV lineup in China on April 23

News

Xiaomi to launch new Mi TV lineup in China on April 23

Uber facing probe for alleged corrupt practices in India

News

Uber facing probe for alleged corrupt practices in India

Samsung successfully develops 5nm EUV chips

News

Samsung successfully develops 5nm EUV chips

Samsung Good Lock is an alternative for the missing notification LED on S10

News

Samsung Good Lock is an alternative for the missing notification LED on S10

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Apple shipped more than half of all premium smartphones in 2018

PhonePe crosses 2 billion transaction milestone, claims 50 million monthly active users

Xiaomi to launch new Mi TV lineup in China on April 23

Uber facing probe for alleged corrupt practices in India

Samsung successfully develops 5nm EUV chips

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung successfully develops 5nm EUV chips

News

Samsung successfully develops 5nm EUV chips
Samsung Good Lock is an alternative for the missing notification LED on S10

News

Samsung Good Lock is an alternative for the missing notification LED on S10
Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 prices and launch date revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 prices and launch date revealed
Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale at 12PM today

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale at 12PM today
Samsung says it sold 2 million Galaxy A-series smartphones in 40 days

News

Samsung says it sold 2 million Galaxy A-series smartphones in 40 days

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, मिल रहा है एक साल का फ्री Norton मोबाइल सिक्योरिटी सब्सक्रिप्शन

Apple Watch Series 4 ने 80 साल की महिला की ऐसे बचाई जान

Realme 3 Pro के साथ लॉन्च होगा Realme C2, कीमत का भी मिला हिंट

PUBG Mobile को 'Darkest Night' Zombie मोड के साथ मिली नई अपडेट, जानें क्या हैं बदलाव

Samsung अगले हफ्ते भारत में लॉन्च करेगी Galaxy A70, ये होगी कीमत

News

Apple shipped more than half of all premium smartphones in 2018
News
Apple shipped more than half of all premium smartphones in 2018
PhonePe crosses 2 billion transaction milestone, claims 50 million monthly active users

News

PhonePe crosses 2 billion transaction milestone, claims 50 million monthly active users
Xiaomi to launch new Mi TV lineup in China on April 23

News

Xiaomi to launch new Mi TV lineup in China on April 23
Uber facing probe for alleged corrupt practices in India

News

Uber facing probe for alleged corrupt practices in India
Samsung successfully develops 5nm EUV chips

News

Samsung successfully develops 5nm EUV chips